MHA says he mistakenly shared post calling for Liberals to get 'shit knocking'

A government MHA from Labrador shared a crude anti-Liberal Facebook post, claiming it was an accident. The post suggested that Liberal MHAs 'deserve a good shit knocking' for supporting the Churchill Falls memorandum of understanding.

A government MHA from Labrador shared a crude anti-Liberal Facebook post on Tuesday night, claiming it was an accident. The post suggested that Liberal MHAs 'deserve a good shit knocking' for supporting the Churchill Falls memorandum of understanding.

The post was shared 105 times, liked 825 times, and had 226 comments on the Republic of Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page. The page has 114,000 followers. The MOU was signed by former Liberal premier Andrew Furey in late 2024, and his successor, Liberal Leader John Hogan, was also an outspoken champion of the MOU.

Lake Melville PC MHA Keith Russell believes the Facebook post was a tongue-in-cheek jab at the Liberals, and not an incitement to commit acts of violence against his political opponents. He claims he laughed at the suggestion and did not mean to share the post. Russell also clicked the 'haha' button on the post and deleted it a minute or two after sharing it.

Liberal Leader John Hogan says the toxic online culture is frustrating, and is souring people from entering politics. He admitted online attacks are taking a toll on him, and said Russell is contributing to a toxic online culture that is souring people from entering politics. Hogan said if a member of his caucus shared such a post, he would be angry and would have to seriously think about what kind of consequences, as leader, he could deal with that member.

Keith Russell has developed a reputation for his edgy approach to politics, and had his speaking privileges temporarily revoked in the House of Assembly late last month for his constant chirping at Opposition MHAs during proceedings. He claims he's often 'taken out of context' and will leave it to the people in his district who know him to judge for themselves.

The post followed the release earlier in the day of a 90-page report by an independent review committee, which determined that the controversial agreement in principle between N.L. Hydro and Hydro-Quebec for a new Churchill River energy deal is not, in its current form, in the best interest of Newfoundland and Labrador. The report was released earlier in the day, and the post was shared on Tuesday night.

The MOU was signed by former Liberal premier Andrew Furey in late 2024, and his successor, Liberal Leader John Hogan, was also an outspoken champion of the MOU. Russell believes the Facebook post was a tongue-in-cheek jab at the Liberals, and not an incitement to commit acts of violence against his political opponents. He claims he laughed at the suggestion and did not mean to share the post.

Russell also clicked the 'haha' button on the post and deleted it a minute or two after sharing it. Liberal Leader John Hogan says the toxic online culture is frustrating, and is souring people from entering politics. He admitted online attacks are taking a toll on him, and said Russell is contributing to a toxic online culture that is souring people from entering politics.

Hogan said if a member of his caucus shared such a post, he would be angry and would have to seriously think about what kind of consequences, as leader, he could deal with that member. Keith Russell has developed a reputation for his edgy approach to politics, and had his speaking privileges temporarily revoked in the House of Assembly late last month for his constant chirping at Opposition MHAs during proceedings.

He claims he's often 'taken out of context' and will leave it to the people in his district who know him to judge for themselves. The post followed the release earlier in the day of a 90-page report by an independent review committee, which determined that the controversial agreement in principle between N.L. Hydro and Hydro-Quebec for a new Churchill River energy deal is not, in its current form, in the best interest of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The report was released earlier in the day, and the post was shared on Tuesday night





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