MHA defends government’s decision to build third urgent care clinic in CBS

The MHA for CBS is defending the government’s decision to build a third urgent care clinic on the northeast Avalon, despite problems staffing two other clinics in the region. The MHA is also considering moving the walk-in clinic previously at Mundy Pond into the facility until staffing can be sorted out.

The MHA for CBS is defending government’s decision to build a third urgent care clinic on the northeast Avalon, despite problems staffing two other clinics in the region.

One of these clinics, scheduled to open in Mount Pearl last fall, continues to sit idle due to a lack of staff. The MHA is also considering moving the walk-in clinic previously at Mundy Pond into the facility until staffing can be sorted out. Questions have been raised about opening a new urgent care clinic in CBS when the other two are not fully staffed.

The MHA says government is working on the problem and plans to have a plan in place for staffing and construction. The new clinic is expected to serve patients from outside the metro area, CBS, and Holyrood area more efficiently than the current emergency rooms





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