Meyer Shank Racing wins 110th Indianapolis 500, Rosenqvist's second victory since joining IndyCar

Felix Rosenqvist won the Indianapolis 500 by just 0.0233 seconds from David Malukas in the tightest finish in the race's history. The 34-year-old Swede drove Meyer Shank Racing to their second IndyCar win in a race that featured 70 lead changes, a record for the famous event.

Meyer Shank Racing won the 110th Indianapolis 500 , only their second win in IndyCar after success in 2021. Felix Rosenqvist won the Indianapolis 500 by just 0.0233 seconds from David Malukas in the tightest finish in the race's history.

The 34-year-old Swede drove Meyer Shank Racing to their second IndyCar win in a race that featured 70 lead changes, a record for the famous event. It is Rosenqvist's second victory since joining the IndyCar Series in 2019, with his previous success in 2020. Rosenqvist passed Pato O'Ward for first place shortly before Caio Collet's crashed car caught fire, prompting a red flag on lap 192.

With close to four laps left, Marcus Armstrong and Malukas moved to first and second respectively before Mick Schumacher grazed the wall, resulting in another yellow flag. That led to a one-lap shootout, with Malukas passing Armstrong as the flags went green and holding the lead for most of the lap before Rosenqvist pipped him on the line





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Indianapolis 500 Meyer Shank Racing Felix Rosenqvist David Malukas Tightest Finish Record For The Famous Event Indycar Series Pato O'ward Marcus Armstrong Mick Schumacher Red Flag Yellow Flag One-Lap Shootout Caio Collet's Crashed Car Caught Fire Severe Pneumonia That Turned Into Sepsis Katherine Legge Double Duty Tony Stewart 'Double Duty' Attempt Indycar NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte North Carolina 1 100 Miles Combined 1 100 Miles Of Both Events

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