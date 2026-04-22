Mexico Shooting, Canadian Reactions, and Diverse News from Across Canada and Beyond

A compilation of news stories including a deadly shooting at Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico, reactions from Canadian officials, weather updates, heartwarming stories, and lifestyle trends.

A wave of panic swept through the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico following a deadly shooting incident, prompting visitors to flee the archaeological site. Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but initial reports indicate a tragic loss of life and have understandably shaken those present.

The incident has garnered national attention, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offering his condolences after learning of a Canadian citizen among the victims. He described the news as deeply saddening, highlighting the human cost of violence. Beyond the tragedy in Mexico, Canada is experiencing a diverse range of events. In Toronto, the city's mayor has expressed enthusiasm as firefighters initiated the controlled melting of Drake’s recently unveiled ‘Iceman’ sculpture in the downtown core.

The sculpture, a temporary art installation, drew considerable attention, and its dismantling is being observed with public interest. Simultaneously, the Ottawa River’s water levels are showing signs of stabilization in the national capital region, offering relief after recent concerns about potential flooding.

However, eastern Alberta is battling a severe spring storm, characterized by heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong gusts of wind, creating challenging conditions for residents. A heartwarming story emerged from Kitchener, Ontario, where a young girl received a personal response letter from Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles, a moment described as incredibly touching. In a separate legal matter, an individual in Alberta is facing a new charge related to the tragic death of an Ottawa crossing guard.

Furthermore, an Alberta-based think tank is urging Prime Minister Trudeau to engage in negotiations with the province to establish an industrial carbon price agreement, a move aimed at addressing climate change concerns and fostering economic collaboration. The world of entertainment and culture also saw developments. Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for his role in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has passed away at the age of 57, leaving behind a legacy in the television industry.

On the international stage, France has been selected to host the men's basketball World Cup in 2031, while Japan will host the women's tournament in 2030, promising exciting sporting events in the years to come. Shifting focus to lifestyle and consumer trends, there's a growing movement to preserve historical musical instruments, particularly organs, with advocates highlighting their cultural significance.

Discussions are also underway regarding 're-wilding' initiatives to enhance the climate resilience and biodiversity of Canadian cityscapes, specifically focusing on creating more bee-friendly environments. Archaeological discoveries in a small sea area between Europe and Africa have revealed the presence of 124 shipwrecks, offering a glimpse into maritime history.

Canadian beauty and household products are also gaining attention, with reviews highlighting the positive impact of a Canadian shampoo and conditioner on scalp and hair health, and a 'smart' laundry basket designed to resolve common household disputes. Finally, savvy shoppers are taking advantage of last-minute beauty discounts during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, with numerous budget-friendly alternatives to high-end products being identified. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News operates independently, potentially earning commissions through affiliate links





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Shooting at pyramids north of Mexico City leaves 1 Canadian tourist dead, injures 6 peopleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids , killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the tourist site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, the Mexican government said.

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Shooting at pyramids north of Mexico City leaves 1 Canadian tourist dead, injures 6 peopleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A man armed with a gun opened fire on Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids , leaving one Canadian tourist dead and six people injured at the archaeological site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, authorities said.

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Canadian Tourist Killed in Shooting Attack at Mexico's Teotihuacan PyramidsAn armed man opened fire at the historic Teotihuacan archaeological site, resulting in the death of a Canadian tourist and injuries to several others from multiple nations before the shooter took his own life.

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Witness describes chaos during Mexico shooting that left one Canadian deadA Canadian tourist who witnessed a deadly shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacán archaeological site says panic spread quickly as gunfire rang out among large crowds gathered near the Pyramid of the Moon.

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Canadian Roundup: Tragic Shooting in Mexico, Evacuations in B.C., and New Political Appointments in QuebecA comprehensive overview of significant news events including a deadly incident in Mexico, emergency evacuations in British Columbia, a cabinet shuffle in Quebec, rising shipping costs in the north, and new anti-drone technology in prisons.

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