Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico is seeking a meeting with U.S. and Mexican space authorities to set terms for SpaceX use of Mexican airspace, address debris, and consider relocating the launch site.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that Mexico is seeking a meeting with U.S. and Mexican space authorities to establish permission for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace and, if necessary, relocate the launch site.

Mexico Seeks Airspace Meeting With SpaceX

Speaking during her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said the request is being made through the embassy. She said the talks would cover how often SpaceX could use Mexican airspace and the possible relocation of launch activities.

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"What we're seeking through the Embassy is a meeting between the U.S. and Mexican space authorities to establish permission for the use of Mexican airspace, how often that would be permitted, and, if necessary, the relocation of the launch site," she said. "And then there's the issue of the debris," she added, linking the talks to Mexico's concerns about rocket debris falling in Mexican territory. SpaceX operations near the U.S.-Mexico border have become an increasing political issue in Mexico.

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Mexico has accused SpaceX of generating contamination and other environmental impacts when debris from rockets launched in Texas falls in Mexican territory. Mexico has also raised concerns about disruptions to its airspace. The U.S. Embassy referred Reuters to the U.S. State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sheinbaum's statements.

SpaceX Responds to Environmental Contamination Claims

SpaceX has pushed back against reports of environmental contamination in the past. Earlier this month, Mexican authorities said the company's debris washed up on a beach in the border state of Tamaulipas. The company said in a statement that it mobilized to send specialists to aid in identification and lead any cleanup work required.

It also said that "independent tests conducted on materials inside Starship and the Super Heavy booster, including toxicity analyzes, confirm they pose no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks.

" The discussions sought by Mexico come amid growing tensions between Mexico City and Elon Musk's trillion-dollar company. The meeting request focuses on airspace permissions, launch frequency, a possible site relocation, and the debris issue. Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Natalia Siniawski, Raul Cortes and Coralie Lamarque, Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Nia Williams