Mexico Overcomes Pressure, Defeats South Africa 2-0 in World Cup Opener Amid Three Red Cards

Mexico started the 48-team World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa at Azteca Stadium, with goals from Quiñones and Jiménez. The match saw three red cards, a first for an opener. Coach Aguirre praised the team's composure under pressure.

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico kicked off the largest World Cup in history with a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium on Thursday, sending waves of excitement through a packed home crowd and exorcising the ghosts of their early exit four years ago.

The match, which featured three red cards - a record for a World Cup opener - showcased both the intensity of the tournament and the resilience of a Mexican team determined to capitalize on home advantage. Coach Javier Aguirre, who played for Mexico when they last hosted in 1986, admitted the young squad had to experience the pressure firsthand.

'I can no longer talk about having played in a home World Cup, because they already know what it is like,' Aguirre said after the match. The victory was fueled by goals from Julian Quiñones in the 9th minute and Raul Jimenez in the 66th. Jimenez, still playing with a protective headguard after a skull fracture in 2020, tied Jared Borgetti for second on Mexico's all-time scoring list with his 46th goal.

The match was not without controversy: South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane both received red cards, reducing the visitors to nine men, before Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent off in stoppage time. This marked the first time three red cards were issued in a World Cup opening game and the most since four were shown in 2006.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos acknowledged the higher level of competition, saying, 'This level is much higher than whatever level we played before. We played a good team, and we played a good game. I saw a desperate Mexico.

' Mexico now leads Group A with three points and will face South Korea next Thursday in Guadalajara, while South Africa takes on the Czech Republic in Atlanta. With the quarterfinals as a historic benchmark for host nations - Mexico reached that stage in both 1970 and 1986 - the team is cautiously optimistic.

'It would be important to win the group, but right now the only thing we are thinking about is the match against Korea - being better than them and trying to win,' Aguirre said. 'We are going to take it step by step and see what the future holds.

' The match drew a crowd of 80,824 at the storied Azteca Stadium, where the deafening roar of the home fans provided a backdrop that reminded players and spectators alike of the unique pressure and privilege of hosting a World Cup. For a team that had suffered the disappointment of a group-stage elimination in Qatar 2022 after seven consecutive round-of-16 appearances, this victory signified a fresh start.

The young roster, including five debutants in the starting lineup, showed composure and aggression, dominating possession and creating numerous chances. Quiñones, a Colombian-born forward who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, justified his selection with a clinical finish. The defensive line, despite the late red card, held firm against South African counterattacks. As the tournament expands to 48 teams for the first time, Mexico's performance set a high standard for co-hosts Canada and the United States.

The win not only boosted national morale but also underscored the importance of home support in international football. Looking ahead, Mexico will aim to build on this momentum, with the next match against South Korea presenting an opportunity to solidify their position in the group. The path to the knockout stages is daunting, but for now, the players and fans can savor a historic opening victory that blended emotion, skill, and resilience. The Associated Press contributed to this report





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