Mexico's government formally protested a new DEA anonymous tip line for reporting criminals and corrupt officials, calling it foreign interference, while some Mexicans, including a Sinaloa journalist, have already used it.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy over a Drug Enforcement Agency anonymous tip line, calling it interference in the country's internal affairs, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Mexico Files Formal Complaint With U.S. Embassy

The complaint escalates a dispute that began Wednesday, when DEA chief Terry Cole announced on his X account that the agency was opening an anonymous WhatsApp line. It seeks reports about members and associates of designated terrorist organizations, corrupt officials who support them, criminal networks, and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism. Sheinbaum said the relationship between the two countries is one of coordination, not subordination.

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She urged Washington to address drug use and combat drug traffickers within its own territory, while reaffirming that Mexico would keep working to confront cartels and prevent drugs from reaching the U.S. "The United States has a responsibility to its people to address drug use, as well as to arrest members of the drug cartels operating in the United States," she said at her daily news briefing, insisting that "we cannot have this view that the responsibility lies with Mexico.

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" In Sinaloa, journalist Juan Manuel Partida Valdez was among the first to write to the WhatsApp line on Thursday, a day after Cole's announcement. Partida Valdez, president of the Sinaloa Journalists Association, said he reported alleged ties between Sinaloa politicians and criminal groups because authorities have failed to end the violence and corruption that has bled his northern Mexican region dry in recent years. He said he received a quick response.

Journalist Juan Manuel Partida Valdez Reports Ties

"I talk to so many people -- in the streets, on social media, on WhatsApp and in chats -- and you realize what people think: We're all fed up," the 67-year-old told The Associated Press on Friday. "We're fed up with narco-governments. " Partida Valdez cited the case of Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya, a powerful figure in Sheinbaum's party who was forced to step down after he was indicted by the U.S. on drug-trafficking charges.

He called it a very clear example of what we are suffering because of governments that do absolutely nothing but protect criminals. The complaint comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressures Mexico to intensify its fight against cartels. It has made a public offer to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out. Cole said the agency also plans to open a tip line for the state of Jalisco.

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Sheinbaum has underscored Mexican sovereignty while her government has cracked down on cartels more forcefully than her predecessors. Homicide rates have taken a sharp dip, and the government has taken out a number of top cartel bosses, often using U.S. intelligence. The latest came over the weekend, when Mexican forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, an important ally of a Sinaloa Cartel faction who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

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Mexico requested that a U.S. surveillance drone fly over Mexican territory to help pinpoint his location. Both governments celebrated the arrest. The United States requested his extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said this week that he will be tried in this country. The Sinaloa Cartel is one of six Mexican criminal groups Washington has designated as terrorist organizations.

CIA Agent Deaths Soured U.S. Mexico Cooperation

A number of scandals have soured U.S.-Mexico cooperation. In April, two CIA agents died following a drug lab bust with local authorities in northern Chihuahua. Sheinbaum said her government was not informed that two U.S. intelligence agents were carrying out an operation in Mexican territory, paving the way for a potential treason trial.

While some observers warned of the dangers of the DEA strategy, other academics and politicians celebrated the line as a potential tool or said they trusted the intelligence agency more than their own government. Lilly Tellez, a senator for Mexico's National Action Party, wrote on X on Friday that the tip line is a good way to cooperate against the common enemy of both countries.

"On behalf of millions of Mexicans oppressed by the cartels, I ask President Sheinbaum not to obstruct the opportunity to gather more information to locate criminals and identify their activities," she wrote. Partida Valdez added that the sovereignty argument is collusion with politicians tied to drug trafficking who are being protected in Mexico. Associated Press journalist Megan Janetsky contributed to this report from Mexico City. Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press