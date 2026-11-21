Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in Sinaloa overnight, triggering violence. Intelligence from the Trump administration helped in the arrest.

Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in the state of Sinaloa overnight, resulting in a burst of violence that rattled civilians.

The government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how authorities in Mexico and the United States coordinated to detain Meza Flores. Meza Flores was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the Beltran Leyva criminal organization. He was also a key ally for a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel known as Los Mayos.

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His capture represents a blow to the cartel as it fights with another faction for control of the northern Mexican state. Meza Flores was wanted for trafficking drugs to the United States and illegally carrying firearms. The U.S. government had offered a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information leading to his arrest. The U.S. government did not immediately provide more details or comment on the detention.

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Violence Erupts in Sinaloa Following Arrest

Images from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game. They also show burning cars and gas stations, and circling helicopters shooting at homes below. Such shows of force by cartels are common following the capture or killing of leaders. Mexican authorities said they used stealth and surprise to capture him.

They established a security perimeter around the building where he was located. Upon being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, armed forces personnel entered a home and detained him. Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in a post on X on Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa state to protect civilians. He said these detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa. The high-profile capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on cartels.

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Sheinbaum Cracks Down on Cartel Leaders

Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office. The government has immobilized a number of cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

That operation also underscored the challenges Mexican forces face in maintaining order after high-profile arrests. Meza Flores's capture is seen as a victory for bilateral cooperation against drug trafficking, though details of the coordination remain scarce. The operation marks a significant blow to the Beltran Leyva organization, which has been fractured by internal disputes and government pressure.