Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced a new U.S. DEA hotline for anonymous reports on the Sinaloa cartel as an act of interference. The dispute comes as Washington pressures Mexico to crack down on drug gangs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday denounced the United States for creating a hotline to report the activities of a brutal drug cartel, calling it interference in her country's affairs.

The head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Terry Cole, said Wednesday that the agency would open channels for Mexican citizens to anonymously report individuals, public officials and money laundering networks linked to the Sinaloa cartel. The United States has designated the Sinaloa cartel as a terrorist organization, a move that heightened tensions over cross-border security cooperation. Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the hotline was clearly an act of interference.

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Sheinbaum Questions US Internal Security Record

She asked how the U.S. government would view it if Mexico opened a WhatsApp service for reporting corruption in the United States. Sheinbaum also said the DEA has a lot to do in its own country, reading aloud from an Associated Press report that claimed the agency permitted the trafficking of over one million fentanyl pills into the United States between August 2024 and April 2025.

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The clash comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has put Sheinbaum under intense pressure to crack down on her country's drug gangs. Sheinbaum, who is eager to extend a free-trade deal with the United States and Canada, has shown a large degree of willingness to cooperate while at the same time asserting her country's sovereignty over its own security.

Last week Mexico's military captured one of the FBI's most-wanted fugitives, a drug lord named Fausto Isidro Meza, alias Chapo Isidro. Sheinbaum's left-wing government insists that he must face justice at home before it considers a U.S. extradition request. The back-and-forth reflects the balancing act Sheinbaum faces as she seeks to maintain trade ties with Washington and Ottawa while defending Mexico's authority over law enforcement and security matters. U.S. officials have not publicly responded to Sheinbaum's remarks.

DEA Hotline Strains Bilateral Relations

The DEA has described the reporting channel as a way to gather information from people who may fear coming forward through official channels. The new hotline is the latest flashpoint in a relationship strained by cartel violence, fentanyl trafficking and extradition disputes. Sheinbaum's comments signal that her government will keep pushing back against what it sees as unilateral U.S. actions on Mexican soil.

Mexico has long resisted U.S. involvement in its security operations, even as both countries share intelligence and pursue joint operations against drug trafficking organizations. The Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups, has been a central target of U.S. law enforcement for years. Its former leader, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, is serving a life sentence in the United States. Sheinbaum has repeatedly said Mexico will cooperate with the United States but on terms that respect Mexican sovereignty.

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The hotline dispute is likely to test that position in the months ahead. For now, the Mexican president's public rebuke makes clear that her government will not quietly accept U.S. measures that it views as infringing on its authority, even as it pursues closer economic ties with its northern neighbors.