Mexico Advances to Knockout Stage with 1-0 Win Over South Korea in World Cup

Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over South Korea in a World Cup group stage match, advancing as the first team to the knockout rounds. The decisive moment came in the 50th minute when South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk, dropping the ball inside the penalty area. Luis Romo seized the opportunity, slotting the loose ball into an empty net. Mexico now leads Group A with six points from two matches, three ahead of South Korea, while the Czech Republic and South Africa are tied with one point each. This marks Mexico's first home World Cup win outside Mexico City and a significant turnaround after failing to advance from the group stage in 2022.

Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over South Korea in a World Cup group stage match, advancing as the first team to the knockout rounds. The decisive moment came in the 50th minute when South Korea n goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk, dropping the ball inside the penalty area.

Luis Romo seized the opportunity, slotting the loose ball into an empty net. Despite the win, Mexico's performance was described as lackluster, with both teams failing to create many clear chances in the first half, leading to boos from the crowd at halftime. Mexico's goalkeeper Raúl Rangel made crucial saves in the 87th minute, first denying a close-range header from Cho Gue-sung and then pushing away a rebound from Yang Hyun-jun to preserve the lead.

Mexico's coach Javier Aguirre acknowledged the match was not great but praised his team's ability to capitalize on the opponent's mistake and create other opportunities. Mexico now leads Group A with six points from two matches, three ahead of South Korea, while the Czech Republic and South Africa are tied with one point each after their 1-1 draw.

The top two teams from each group, plus the best eight third-place finishers, will advance to the round of 32, a new stage introduced after the tournament expanded to 48 teams. Mexico will close group play against the Czech Republic in Mexico City, while South Korea faces South Africa in Monterrey. This victory marks a significant achievement for Mexico, having failed to advance past the group stage in the 2022 World Cup and previously struggling with repeated round-of-16 eliminations.

Moreover, this is Mexico's first home World Cup win outside Mexico City; historically, the national team had played most home games at Estadio Azteca, with only one exception in Toluca in 1970, which ended in a quarterfinal loss to Italy. The match in Guadalajara's Estadio Akron was sold out, with 45,522 spectators, contrasting with earlier empty seats reported at South Korea's game.

South Korea, ranked 22nd, is making its 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, the most for an Asian nation, but has not progressed beyond the round of 16 since its historic fourth-place finish as co-host in 2002. Star player Son Heung-min, substituted in the 57th minute, remains goal-less in this tournament as he chases records. South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo lamented the unfortunate error that led to the goal.

Mexico's victory sets a strong tone for their campaign on home soil, aiming to overcome past disappointments and make a deep run in the expanded tournament. The Associated Press provides comprehensive coverage of the World Cup, highlighting key matches and storylines as the competition unfolds





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Mexico South Korea World Cup Group A Knockout Stage Luis Romo Kim Seung-Gyu Estadio Akron Javier Aguirre Son Heung-Min

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