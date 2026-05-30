Mexican National Team Coach Javier Aguirre Reveals Changes to World Cup Squad

With just 13 days to go before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the final makeup of the Mexican National Team has taken an unexpected turn. Head coach Javier Aguirre reopened the debate by revealing that standout performances in the recent Liga MX playoffs could alter his final plans.

With just 13 days to go before the start of the 2026 World Cup , the final makeup of the Mexican National Team has taken an unexpected turn.

Head coach Javier Aguirre reopened the debate by revealing that standout performances in the recent Liga MX playoffs could alter his final plans. The coach is fully aware of the enormous responsibility that comes with leading the national team in a tournament where Mexico will serve as co-host. Although no specific names were revealed, Aguirre’s statements confirm that there is a small window of opportunity for last-minute changes.

For the players who maintained a superb level at the end of the domestic league campaign, the World Cup dream is more alive than ever





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Mexican National Team World Cup Javier Aguirre Liga MX Playoffs Last-Minute Changes Controversy Players' Hopes Domestic League Campaign

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