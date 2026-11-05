Mexican judge charged with taking $2M bribe to free Ryan Wedding associate

A Mexican federal judge has been arrested and charged with accepting a $2 million bribe to release Andrew Clark, the Canadian deputy of alleged drug trafficker Ryan Wedding. The FBI and multiple agencies worked together on the case.

A federal judge in Mexico has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly accepting a $2 million bribe to grant bail to the Canadian deputy of former Olympic snowboarder and alleged drug trafficker Ryan Wedding.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges against Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, of Mexico City, on Thursday. The charges pertain to a February 2025 decision to release Andrew Clark on bail. U.S. investigators allege Clark was the second-in-command of a billion-dollar transnational criminal organization that was the largest supplier of cocaine to Canada and operated in other countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Also read Mexican judge arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to release Ryan Wedding’s right-hand man

Ryan Wedding Deputy Allegedly Paid For Judge's Bail

Clark, 36, was arrested in Mexico in October 2024 on U.S. drug trafficking, murder, and attempted murder charges in which Wedding also was named. Benítez Alcántara was responsible for overseeing his extradition proceedings. U.S. authorities allege Clark negotiated a deal to pay Benítez Alcántara approximately $2 million in exchange for ordering his release. Clark was released on February 24, 2025, the same day investigators allege the judge received the full $2 million payment.

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He was re-arrested days later and sent to the U.S., where charges against him are still pending. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement, Crooked public officials, no matter where they are, who assist drug traffickers operating here at home will face justice in the United States. Blanche added, Thanks to the work of the Homeland Security Task Force and our international law enforcement partners, Mr. Benítez will be held accountable.

The Department of Justice will continue identifying and dismantling transnational criminal organizations that threaten the safety of the American people. Benítez Alcántara was arrested in Columbia on November 1. U.S. authorities say they are working to extradite him to the U.S., where he is facing nine counts of being an accessory after the fact. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 15 years in prison on each count.

FBI Collaborated With Multiple Agencies On Charges

The charges have not yet been proven in court. Wedding was arrested in Mexico in January and remains in custody in the U.S., where he is awaiting two separate trials set to begin next year. The FBI said it worked in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies to lay the latest charges, including the LAPD, the RCMP, Interpol and the Colombian National Police.

In related news, a Toronto jeweller charged in the Ryan Wedding case will stay behind bars after losing a bail review.