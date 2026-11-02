Mexico Raids Storage Unit of Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle in Child Abuse Image Probe

Mexican authorities raided a storage unit rented by Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, as part of an investigation into alleged child sex abuse material. Markle, 82, has denied all claims against him.

Mexican authorities raided a storage unit rented by Meghan Markle's estranged father as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged child sex abuse material, the state prosecutor's office told AFP on Monday.

The raid in Baja California state came after the prosecutor's office received an anonymous tip about the existence of child sex abuse material in a storage unit rented by Thomas Markle, according to authorities. Investigators said the owner of the storage unit reported that Markle had stopped paying rent for it in 2024, but his possessions remained secured inside the facility.

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Authorities reported finding magazines from Asia dating back 20 years, without giving further details, as well as computer equipment that has been taken in for further investigation. Last week, Philippine police said they were investigating a laptop found alongside images of child abuse at a former home of Thomas Markle, whose daughter is married to Britain's Prince Harry.

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Allegations Against Thomas Markle

The 82-year-old, who has denied all claims against him, had lived in Mexico before moving to the Philippines in 2025 and later returning to the United States. British tabloid The Sun first reported last month that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., had discovered the child abuse images while going through boxes found in his father's former home.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement she was deeply distressed by accusations her father had possessed images of child abuse. She added that she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous troubling and disturbing allegations. After the reports, Meghan said that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection making similar accusations.

Meghan Markle's Statement

It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated, she said in a statement. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud. They made an unexpected return with their children to live in the United Kingdom in August. Thomas Markle is estranged from his daughter, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced.