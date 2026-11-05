Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide: Film Festivals, Circuses and Hockey

Discover top events in Metro Vancouver this weekend including the Vancouver Asian Film Festival, LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil, and key Canada West and BCHL playoff games.

Fall has officially arrived in Metro Vancouver, bringing cooler temperatures and the return of seasonal rain, yet the region remains a vibrant hub for cultural and sporting activities. Residents and visitors alike can engage with a diverse array of events spanning film, music, acrobatics, and holiday preparations. This weekend offers a curated selection of high-profile entertainment options that cater to varied interests across the Greater Vancouver area.

Festival Highlights in Film and Music

The 30th annual Vancouver Asian Film Festival is celebrating its three-decade milestone with an extensive schedule of screenings running from Thursday through Sunday. The festival will present twenty-two programs in person at Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, with additional online screenings available on intervening days. Industry professionals can attend various events held from Saturday through November 14, while the following weekend, programming will move to Scotiabank Theatre on November 14 for those seeking further cinematic exploration.

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Simultaneously, the fifth annual Jade Music Fest is currently underway, having launched on Tuesday and continuing through Sunday. This festival primarily utilizes venues on Granville Island to showcase Chinese-language and heritage language music performed by Asian and Asian-Canadian artists. The comprehensive schedule features nine musical showcases alongside educational workshops, industry panels, and community-focused events, with the majority of these activities available to the public at no cost.

Cirque du Soleil and Holiday Light Displays

Cirque du Soleil has launched its latest production, LUZIA, at Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver as of Wednesday. This new show, which blends the Spanish words for light and rain, is marketed as a waking dream of Mexico and marks the first touring production from the company to integrate water directly into its acrobatic performances. The production is scheduled to remain in Vancouver until January 10, offering audiences a unique visual experience that combines aquatic elements with traditional circus arts.

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In Surrey, the 14th annual Bear Creek Lights display returns to Bear Creek Park, with organizers announcing that the installation is twenty-five percent larger than the previous year. The lighted walking path creates a 1.5-kilometre loop through the park and operates nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Friday. The lights will remain illuminated every night through November 20, with the exception of Remembrance Day, while free family-friendly programming and local food trucks add to the festive atmosphere.

Holiday Markets and Sporting Events

With the holiday season approaching, several craft markets are opening their doors to shoppers this weekend. The Burnaby Holiday Craft Market takes place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Confederation Seniors Centre located at 4585 Albert St. Meanwhile, the Made in the 604 Holiday Market operates on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver's Shipyards District at 115 Victory Ship Way.

Sporting fans have a packed schedule with significant matches across multiple leagues. The UBC Thunderbirds secured the top seed in Canada West's football playoffs and will host the Manitoba Bisons for a semi-final match on Saturday at 1 p.m. On the ice, the Vancouver Giants play back-to-back games at the Langley Events Centre, facing the Tri-City Americans on Friday and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday, both at 7 p.m.

Further down the Fraser Valley, the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign on Friday and Saturday, with puck drops at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. In the National Hockey League, the Vancouver Canucks return to Rogers Arena on Monday to face the Philadelphia Flyers, continuing their regular-season campaign after a brief interval.