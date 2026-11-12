Metro Vancouver Holiday Guide: Lights, Art, and Festive Events Await Across the City

A comprehensive guide to the top holiday events in Metro Vancouver including the Lumière Festival, Lights of Hope, Circle Craft Market, and holiday activities at local malls and the Vancouver Aquarium.

The holiday season has officially arrived across Metro Vancouver, transforming the urban landscape into a vibrant tapestry of lights, art, and community celebration. As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, residents and visitors alike are presented with a diverse array of festive activities designed to capture the spirit of the season.

From illuminated public art installations to bustling artisan markets and interactive aquarium displays, the city offers numerous opportunities to engage with the holiday cheer. This weekend serves as a key launching point for many of these events, providing a perfect excuse to step outside and explore the decorated streets and venues that define the Vancouver holiday experience.

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Lumiere Festival Transforms Downtown Into Glowing Gallery

Whether you are seeking free cultural events, family-friendly gatherings, or unique shopping opportunities, the current lineup promises something for everyone interested in celebrating the winter months in the Greater Vancouver area. One of the most prominent visual spectacles of the season is the Lumière Festival, which is now in its thirteenth year. This beloved free public art event takes over downtown Vancouver from Thursday through Saturday, featuring an impressive collection of small and large-scale illuminated artworks alongside dynamic performances.

The festival transforms the urban environment into a glowing gallery, with works illuminated nightly between the hours of five in the afternoon and nine-thirty in the evening. Visitors can wander through the downtown core to view light projections and artistic installations that blend technology with creativity.

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In addition to Lumière, St. Paul's Hospital is debuting its Lights of Hope display this Thursday night. This annual fundraiser allows corporate sponsors and individuals to have their names displayed in stars on the hospital's Burrard Street facade. The kickoff event promises a festive atmosphere complete with free hot chocolate, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display, continuing throughout the season as a beacon of support for the hospital's vital medical services.

Circle Craft Holiday Market Showcases Canadian Artisans

For those interested in shopping and craftsmanship, the annual Circle Craft Holiday Market opens at the Vancouver Convention Centre's West Building this weekend. Running from Wednesday through Sunday, the market showcases more than three hundred fifteen Canadian artisans, offering a unique opportunity to purchase high-quality, locally made gifts. Attendees can enjoy daily demonstrations, live musical performances, and direct interaction with the creators behind the products.

The market opens at ten in the morning daily, with varying closing times, so visitors are encouraged to check the official website for ticket information and specific hours. Meanwhile, the festive spirit extends to the region's major shopping centers. At Metropolis at Metrotown, guests can meet with four distinct versions of Santa Claus, including Classic, Global, West Coast, and Tropical Santas, allowing for diverse and memorable photo opportunities.

Richmond Centre is also joining the festivities with daily light shows at its holiday tree, beginning at six in the evening on Saturday. Beyond the malls and markets, other iconic local attractions are rolling out their special holiday programs. The Vancouver Aquarium is hosting its annual Holiday Splash, featuring the return of Scuba Claus for daily dive shows starting Thursday and running through January third.

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Vancouver Aquarium Features Jellyfish Snow Globes and Scuba Claus

This underwater Santa is part of a broader revamp that includes a jellyfish snow globe exhibit, more than one million twinkling lights, and seasonal offerings in the food and gift shops. Admission to these special events is included with general aquarium entry. For film enthusiasts, the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival begins its fall series on Friday, running through late November across various Lower Mainland venues.

The series features over two dozen films ranging from short documentaries to feature-length productions, along with talks from renowned mountaineers and filmmakers. Additionally, the IndieFest performing arts festival begins its seventh year on Sunday, highlighting innovative storytelling through emerging technologies. A Vancouver premiere of an immersive performance titled Cloud Bodies will take place at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, exploring the relationship between the human body and virtual spaces.

Sports fans also have ample entertainment options, with the Vancouver Canucks hosting the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Giants playing against the Penticton team, while UBC hosts the U Sports women's soccer championships throughout the weekend.