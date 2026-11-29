Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow warning for moderate coastal flooding across Metro Vancouver on Monday due to king tides and low pressure systems.

Metro Vancouver residents face a significant weather event this Monday as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a yellow coastal flooding warning. The agency identified a convergence of astronomical and meteorological factors that will drive water levels dangerously high along the Pacific coast. This warning, first issued on Sunday, alerts the region to the imminent threat of moderate flooding during the upcoming week.

King Tides and Storm Surge Mechanism

Environment and Climate Change Canada explains that the primary driver for this hazard is the arrival of king tides early this week. These natural astronomical events create higher than normal baseline ocean water levels, setting the stage for potential inundation. The situation is exacerbated by a low-pressure system currently crossing the south coast of British Columbia.

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This weather system brings strong winds and a storm surge that combine with the already elevated tides. The lower atmospheric pressure associated with the low-pressure system further lifts the water column. Officials state that these combined forces produce the peak conditions necessary for significant coastal flooding across the affected regions.

Warning Zones and Water Level Projections

Specific data from the warning indicates that water levels may elevate by 30 to 50 centimetres above astronomical tides. This rise is sufficient to produce moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas. The yellow warning extends beyond the immediate city limits, covering Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and the Gulf Islands.

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Additionally, the warning applies to greater Victoria and the eastern coast of Vancouver Island. Residents in all these designated zones are advised that the risk is real and immediate. The geographic scope of the warning ensures that communities from the Strait of Georgia to the Salish Sea are on alert.

Safety Precautions and Property Protection

Authorities are urging people in affected areas to exercise extreme caution on local roads. Storm surge can rapidly cover roadways, creating hidden depths and hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are advised to avoid any roads that appear to be underwater or adjacent to rising water.

Property owners are encouraged to prepare their homes and businesses for potential water intrusion. This includes moving valuables to higher ground and securing outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds. Residents are also instructed to stay back from the shoreline, where waves and surge can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Vancouver Road Closures and Local Impact

In response to the predicted flooding, Vancouver officials have announced proactive road closures in the southernmost part of the city. These closures are preventative measures designed to keep traffic out of areas likely to be submerged. The affected routes are strategically located near the waterfront and are prone to rapid water accumulation.

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Specifically, Oak Street south of Kent Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Additionally, West 77 Avenue from Hudson Street to Oak Street is also closed. These closures aim to prevent vehicles from becoming stranded and to allow emergency services to operate without obstruction during the high tide events.