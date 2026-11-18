Metro Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $201.9 million, down from $217.0 million a year earlier, after a months-long strike at its Laval, Que. fresh produce distribution centre hurt food sales. The strike ended in late September after workers ratified a new collective agreement.

Metro Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hurt by a strike at a Quebec distribution centre that has since been resolved.

The grocery and drugstore company says it earned $201.9 million or 97 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 26. That compared with a profit of $217.0 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned 97 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago.

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Metro Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

The months-long strike at Metro's Laval, Que. fresh produce distribution centre ended in late September after workers ratified a new collective agreement. Food same-store sales fell 1.9 per cent in the quarter, while pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 per cent. The pharmacy gain was boosted by a 6.5 per cent increase in prescription drug sales and a 3.1 per cent increase in front-store sales.

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The results cover the quarter ended Sept. 26, before the strike at the Laval distribution centre was settled in late September. Metro is a grocery and drugstore company with operations across Canada. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MRU. The company reported the results on Nov. 18, 2026.

The news was first reported by BNN Bloomberg, Canada's business news outlet. Metro had previously reported a profit of $217.0 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the year-ago profit was $1.13 per diluted share, which was higher than the 97 cents per diluted share reported in the latest quarter. The food same-store sales decline of 1.9 per cent came as the distribution centre strike affected operations.

Pharmacy Sales Increase Amid Strike

Pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 per cent, with prescription drugs up 6.5 per cent and front-store sales up 3.1 per cent. The strike at the Laval fresh produce distribution centre lasted months and ended in late September after workers ratified a new collective agreement. Metro Inc. is based in Montreal and operates grocery and drugstore chains. Its shares are listed on the TSX under the ticker MRU.

The fourth-quarter results were for the period ended Sept. 26. The profit decline was attributed to the distribution centre strike. The company reported earnings of $201.9 million or 97 cents per diluted share. That compared with $217.0 million or $1.00 per diluted share a year earlier.

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Adjusted earnings were also 97 cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted profit of $1.13 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Food same-store sales fell 1.9 per cent. Pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 per cent, helped by a 6.5 per cent increase in prescription drugs sales and a 3.1 per cent increase in front-store sales. The strike at the Laval distribution centre was resolved in late September after workers ratified a new collective agreement.