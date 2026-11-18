Metro CEO Marc Giroux says winning back consumers is the immediate priority after a six-month strike at its Laval distribution centre dented fourth-quarter results. The grocer reported lower profit, a food same-store sales decline, and a $132-million estimated strike hit for fiscal 2026.

A six-month-long labour strike at Metro's Laval, Que. , fresh produce distribution centre dented the grocery retailer's fourth-quarter results, as many consumers opted to shop elsewhere.

In his first earnings conference call as Metro's new chief executive officer on Wednesday, Marc Giroux said the company's contingency plan ensured continuity but affected the business. The strike created a lot of turbulence and affected freshness, assortment, and the company's ability to compete, Giroux said. Workers returned to work on Sept. 27, the first day of Metro's fiscal 2027. Metro estimated the strike cost it $42 million in incremental direct expenses in the fourth quarter.

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Strike Costs and Earnings Results

It also estimates a $132-million hit in fiscal 2026 due to the strike. Giroux said the strike is now over and the team is focused on rebuilding sales. He added that the Laval distribution centre is back in shape, while a multi-week plan remains underway for a gradual recovery for stores. Metro reported it earned $201.9 million, or 97 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 26.

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The result was lower compared with a profit of $217 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Metro earned 97 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago. Sales for the quarter totalled $5.18 billion, up from $5.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

However, food same-store sales fell 1.9 per cent. Bringing back consumers and driving up sales are the immediate priority, Giroux said. The company has launched marketing campaigns and intensified its promotional offerings to attract shoppers. Those efforts come as high gas and food prices continue to eat into household budgets, pushing shoppers to remain value-centric and search for deals.

Discount Banners and Pharmacy Growth

For fiscal 2027, Giroux said the focus remains on expanding Metro's discount banners Food Basics and Super C. Meanwhile, Metro's pharmacy unit was a bright spot, as more consumers opt for generic weight-loss drugs. Pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 per cent, boosted by a 6.5 per cent increase in prescription drugs sales and a 3.1 per cent increase in front-store sales. Giroux said pharmacy remains a strong growth engine for Metro.

The company plans to open three new pharmacies and renovate 31 existing stores.