Métis veteran reflects on three generations of service at Toronto Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony

Alan Roy, a 64-year-old Métis veteran, honoured his family's military service at a Toronto ceremony while acknowledging the discrimination Indigenous veterans have faced. Speakers called for greater awareness and benefits as reconciliation continues.

Dozens of people gathered Sunday at the Spirit Garden outside Toronto City Hall to mark Indigenous Veterans Day, where a Métis veteran reflected on his family's three generations of military service and the discrimination Indigenous veterans have faced.

Alan Roy Honors Three Generations of Military Service

Alan Roy, 64, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 101 president, traces his family's military history through photographs and medals. His father served in the Second World War, and his grandfather served in both world wars.

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Third generation in the military, Roy said, describing his own place in that family tradition. For him, remembering that service is also an opportunity to honour his Métis heritage. My pride in being Canadian is only increased by the fact that we can say we have Métis heritage, Roy said. He describes his own military experience as one of belonging.

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I never felt that I was being ostracized because of whatever my background was at that time, he said. But Roy also acknowledges a broader history of discrimination against Indigenous veterans, one that recognition today cannot erase. It will never go away. It is part of our history now, he said.

Many of them have suffered for their heritage. I know from personal experience, many of these people are upset over the way things happened. There are a lot of horror stories out there. Veterans Affairs Canada acknowledges that many Indigenous veterans did not receive equal treatment when they returned from military service.

Indigenous Veterans Faced Unequal Land And Benefit Access

First Nations veterans faced unequal access to land and benefits. After the First World War, reserve land was transferred to non-Indigenous veterans, while most First Nations veterans applying for equivalent land grants received permission to use land already belonging to their communities rather than ownership. Métis veterans faced different barriers. In a 2019 apology, Ottawa acknowledged that postwar benefits were poorly designed to meet their needs.

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Many lacked the prerequisites to access education and training programs, against a backdrop of prejudice, poverty and limited educational opportunities. Veterans Affairs estimates that more than 12,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit people served in the major conflicts of the 20th century. At least 500 lost their lives. Rob Baskey, a senator with the Métis Nation of Ontario Veterans Council and an Eagle Staff carrier, says ensuring veterans receive the benefits they deserve is part of reconciliation.

I think we can always be better, he said. If Indigenous Veterans are finally receiving those benefits that they should have been receiving, I think that is a positive step forward towards reconciliation. But we can always do better. For Baskey, the public ceremony is one part of a year-round responsibility to remember those who served.

Calls For Greater Awareness On Indigenous Veterans Day

He said Indigenous Veterans Day needs to attract greater awareness and attendance. There is a crowd here but it is not on the scale that it should be. If people knew about this ceremony, it is going to happen today, it would be more people, he said. In a joint statement Sunday, federal ministers said: The Government of Canada remains committed to ensuring that all Indigenous Veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Roy sees progress in the recognition of Indigenous service and identity within the military, pointing to visible expressions of that heritage on uniforms. Every step is a good one, he said. As he looks through his family's photographs, that history remains close at hand: three generations of service, preserved for another generation to remember.