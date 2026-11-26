A bright green meteor traveling at 90 times the speed of sound was captured on camera over London and southwestern Ontario on Wednesday evening. Researchers say it was a basketball-sized piece of debris from the Taurid meteor shower that burned up above Michigan.

A green trail of light seen over the skies of London and southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening was a meteor moving at 90 times the speed of sound.

It was caught by multiple cameras, including one monitoring a downtown London freight train. At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, a flare of green light appeared in the night sky above the train, followed by a cosmic trail. In another case, Londoner Scott Dawe was heading to a friend's home in the city's east end when his vehicle dashcam caught a green flash.

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Dashcam and Scientific Cameras Capture Event

And all of a sudden, in the top right of my windshield, it was just a bright light, Dawe recalled. And I saw it, and I was like, are there fireworks? Is there something like crashing down? Scientific cameras in the Southwestern Ontario Meteor Network also recorded the inbound object, later determined to be a large meteor.

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We think it was roughly basketball sized, said Peter Brown, a physics and astronomy professor at Western University. And moving at those speeds, of course, it's bright. It was sort of comparable to the moon in the sky in terms of brightness last night. Using cameras and other data, researchers determined the meteor was part of the Taurid meteor shower that occurs annually between September and December.

Debris comes from the comet Encke. Brown said a piece of that debris was setting its sights on the Forest City. It came in almost right over London, moving down towards Detroit, he said. The meteor continued along a path over southwestern Ontario before it burned up well above Michigan.

Meteor Believed to Have Burned Up Before Impact

It is believed no fragments impacted the earth. Still, Brown conceded it made for quite a show. One or two bright meteors over North America any given night, he said. So, it's unusual for it to happen so close to London.

Dawe said he was thrilled to have witnessed a celestial treat millions of years in the making that vanished in seconds. As quickly as I saw it, it was done, he said. And I was just, you know, blown away by the sight of it! The event was reported by CTV London's Sean Irvine, who noted the meteor was moving at 90 times the speed of sound.

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The sighting generated widespread attention as residents shared their own videos and photos of the green flash across social media.