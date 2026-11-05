Metals Focus Forecasts Silver Surplus in 2027 Despite Price Predictions

Metals Focus projects a 37.3 million ounce silver surplus in 2027 due to solar efficiency gains, yet predicts higher average prices driven by institutional investor demand rather than physical shortages.

The organization responsible for the world's primary silver market analysis now anticipates a significant surplus of the precious metal in 2027, challenging long-standing narratives of persistent scarcity. Metals Focus, which compiles the authoritative World Silver Survey for the Silver Institute, has revised its outlook to reflect a fundamental shift in supply and demand dynamics driven by technological efficiency in the solar industry. Despite this projected oversupply, the firm maintains a bullish stance on silver price s, forecasting higher average values for next year compared to current levels. This divergence between physical balance and price performance highlights the growing influence of financial markets and institutional investors on the metal's valuation.

Survey Predicts Theoretical Surplus in 2027

Metals Focus expects a theoretical surplus of 37.3 million ounces of silver in 2027, marking a stark contrast to the projected deficit of 46.3 million ounces for 2026. This earlier figure represented the sixth consecutive year of shortage, as reported in the World Silver Survey published in April. The shift from deficit to surplus is attributed to advancements in manufacturing efficiency that reduce the amount of silver required per photovoltaic panel. These efficiency gains, known as thrifting, now outweigh the growth in total solar installations, leading to a net increase in available supply relative to industrial demand.

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Earlier in October, Matthew Piggott, the Director of Gold and Silver at Metals Focus, indicated that the shortfall for the current year would be smaller at 35.4 million ounces. The prediction of a 37.3 million ounce surplus for 2027 suggests that industrial demand will fall to 618.2 million ounces next year. While demand from data centers and electric vehicles is expected to grow, these sectors cannot fully offset the reduction in solar usage. Additionally, BloombergNEF recently cut its forecast for solar installations this year to 584 gigawatts, a decrease of 10.8% from 2025 levels, further influencing the supply outlook.

Price Forecasts Rest on Investor Buying Power

Metals Focus continues to forecast higher average silver prices despite the anticipated physical surplus, with projections standing at $72.60 per ounce for this year and $84.40 per ounce in 2027. This price case is not built on the scarcity of the metal but rather on the purchasing behavior of funds that hold physical silver. According to Matthew Piggott, large inflows into these investment vehicles are necessary to absorb the metal now available in the market. This reliance on investor demand differentiates the current market structure from previous years where physical shortages played a more dominant role in price discovery.

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The firm does not anticipate a repeat of the speculative market squeeze that pushed silver to record highs in January, which briefly exceeded $120 per ounce. Instead, the price trajectory is expected to be more measured, driven by steady investment flows rather than sudden market shocks. At Wednesday's trading price of $52.49 an ounce, acquiring the entire 37.3 million ounce surplus would cost approximately $2 billion. This calculation assumes that every ounce purchased by funds is removed from the open market, thereby supporting prices even in the presence of a surplus.

Market Volatility and Gold-Silver Ratio Trends

Silver prices experienced significant volatility recently, jumping 4.58% on a Wednesday when the dollar weakened following the US midterm elections. On that day, silver reached $52.49 an ounce while gold was priced at $4,053.68, resulting in a gold-silver ratio of 77.2. This ratio indicates that it takes 77.2 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. The metal had dipped below $50 the previous Friday, highlighting the sensitive nature of silver prices to broader economic indicators and currency fluctuations.

Metals Focus expects silver to continue lagging behind gold in the months ahead, with the precious metal likely to follow gold's lead over the next 12 months. The organization identified higher interest rates and bond yields as near-term risks that could pressure silver prices. While technology sectors like data centers remain a growth area, with silver use expected to exceed 10% of electrical and electronics demand next year, this growth has not yet compensated for the losses in solar demand. In 2025, savings in solar panels outweighed gains from AI and data centers, a trend that is expected to persist.

Interim Review and Official Forecast Timeline

The interim review by Metals Focus and the Silver Institute, scheduled for mid-November, will determine whether these preliminary figures become the official forecast. The upcoming review is critical for validating the shift from the 2026 deficit to the 2027 surplus. Previous data from the April survey showed a 46.3 million ounce shortfall, but the October interview provided only selective figures for industrial demand. Key metrics such as mine supply, recycling volumes, and total photovoltaic demand were not fully disclosed in the interview, making a line-by-line verification of the 2027 surplus against previous survey data difficult.

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The 72.7 million ounce swing from the 2026 shortfall to the 2027 surplus represents a significant change in market expectations. This calculation is derived from subtracting the two figures, but the underlying supply and demand components remain partially opaque until the official interim review is published. Analysts and investors will closely monitor the November release to assess the accuracy of the thrifting trends in solar manufacturing and the resilience of industrial demand from other sectors. The outcome will set the terms for the long-term case for silver, influencing investment strategies and industrial planning for the coming years.