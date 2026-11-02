Meta Delays New Business Terms After Court Injunction and Regulatory Scrutiny

Meta has postponed new business account terms after a Norwegian court injunction and concerns from UK and EU regulators that the terms could allow scraping of news content for AI training without payment.

Meta has postponed the rollout of new terms for its business accounts after a Norwegian court granted a temporary injunction and regulators in the UK and EU raised concerns.

The terms were originally scheduled to take effect on October 30. The controversy began after a report by the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University. It said the new terms could be used to argue that Meta can scrape content from news sites and use that content to train the company's AI products. Nieman Lab consulted three legal experts who reviewed the terms.

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Media Groups Block New Terms

The updated rules would authorize Meta to use automated software such as web scrapers and bots to index, cache, analyze, collect, retrieve, or crawl the domains, web pages, or URLs associated with a business account. The terms would have applied to all business clients without payment for extracted content. On October 28, a court in Norway granted a temporary injunction suspending Meta's new terms at the request of 180 Norwegian media companies.

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Their case was supported by the Norwegian Media Businesses' Association (MBL), whose member newspapers account for approximately 97 percent of Norwegian newspaper circulation. We are satisfied that the court has agreed with us that Meta holds a dominant position in the relevant market and that the new terms are unreasonable, said Lene Eltvik Vindfeld, MBL chair of the board. The Norwegian MBL later said it was not satisfied with the postponement and that Meta's assurances were insufficient.

This is about people's access to trustworthy and critical journalism, said Randi S. Øgrey, CEO of the Norwegian MBL. When the financial foundations of independent news media are weakened, media diversity and the democratic public sphere are at stake. She said Norwegian media had three demands. Meta should commit in its new terms to respecting publishers' reservations against scraping.

Using journalism in AI products should happen only after a separate, voluntary agreement and with payment. Publishers who do not sign the new terms should not be marginalized on Meta's social platforms. The UK Competition and Markets Authority said on October 30 it was starting its own investigation into the conditions. The CMA is concerned that Meta requiring news publishers and other content businesses to accept these terms could amount to an unlawful imposition of unfair trading conditions, it said.

Meta says the terms do not change how the company uses web crawlers. This update is designed to make sure we're able to pull accurate information about products for sale on third-party websites when making on-platform ad and content recommendations, not about scraping news sites, wrote Meta spokesman Andy Stone on X on October 16. At some point after Nieman Lab's report, Meta removed the word train from the updated terms.

Regulators Examine Meta Practices

On October 29, Meta said it was listening to feedback and that for now its existing terms remain in place. We care deeply about our partners and do not plan to make policy changes without a full consultation with industry groups and leaders, Stone posted on X. In the US, the Association of American Publishers called on Meta to drop the new terms.

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In putting forth these onerous terms of service Meta is implicitly acknowledging that permission is required for them to use creative works to develop and improve their products, said Maria A. Pallante, AAP president and CEO. But at the same time this mega-corporation is abusing its dominant market power by compelling such consent from any commercial user who connects to any of their platforms.

The Movement for an Open Web, the group which originally complained to the CMA, called Meta's move and the regulator's investigation a significant win, but warned it was only the start. Unless the CMA and other regulators make it abundantly and quickly clear that this sort of anti-competitive landgrab is not acceptable, then we will continue to see the tech giants throwing their weight around in this way, said Tim Cowen from MOW.

European Commission Welcomes Delay

The European Commission confirmed it had discussed the proposed new terms with Meta and welcomed the postponement. Spokesperson Sara Simonini said the commission was committed to ensuring that Meta's practices comply with EU law, which prohibits abuse of a dominant market position and requires gatekeeper companies such as Meta to offer fair terms of use to businesses using their social platforms.

Simonini also said the EU executive had asked unspecified providers of AI models to give details about what training material they use, in line with the EU's new AI Act adopted in 2024 and currently being implemented. The new terms only apply to business accounts. Regular users of Meta's platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, can already have their posts scraped to train AI models as long as they are public.

There do not appear to have been any lawsuits filed in the US over the terms.