META Allegedly Paid Influencers To Promote 'Teen Accounts' Campaign Amid Mounting Criticism And Legal Pressure

George Megill's investigation report details how Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was paying influencers and experts to promote Instagram's 'Teen Accounts' campaign as it faced growing criticism and legal pressure over its potential negative impact on minors.

Misinformation spreads fast. Fact-based reporting is how we fight back. Your membership funds the reporters holding power accountable every single day. - META was paying mom influencers, doctors and psychologists to promote Instagram's 'Teen Accounts' campaign launched amid criticism and pressure.

- Meta's PR strategy raises FTC concerns, with some influencers posts lacking clear disclosures. - Tech company fights in courts and court of public opinion, with critics vs critics. Tech transparency researchers argue that Meta's influencer strategy sheds light on efforts to spin public discourse and protect child safety. Meta alleged to have paid influencers and experts to promote Instagram's Teen Accounts campaign.

- Meta denies downplaying the safety of its apps and denying knowledge of underage user harm. Technology Transaction and Data Privacy group experts say it's about protecting consumers from brands, not the content itself. Influencers are urged to clearly identify sponsored content per FTC guidelines. Meta's critics claim to care about safety, but attacking efforts to educate parents shows their interest is only in headlines





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META Alleged Influencer Payments Teen Accounts Campaign Critical Response Courtroom And Public Opinion Battles PR Strategy Influencer Disclosures Technology Transparency Group Reaction Of Meta Critics

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