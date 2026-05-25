Messi Substituted After Clutching Leg in Inter Miami's 6-4 Win Over Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi was pulled out of the game in the 73rd minute with a hamstring issue, causing speculation that it might be an injury. However, Inter Miami's medical team announced that the problem was an overload associated with muscle fatigue, with Messi's timeline for return to physical activity depending on his progress.

Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi was substituted due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring in their latest Major League Soccer match, not due to injury as initially feared.

According to the team's medical tests, the issue was an overload associated with muscle fatigue. The team announced that the timeline for Messi's return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress. Messi had set up two of Miami's four first-half goals on Sunday but clutched his leg in the 73rd minute and was immediately withdrawn from the game.

He appeared to be walking normally as he left the field but it was clear that he was fatigued. The 38-year-old has not formally confirmed whether he will play for Argentina in the upcoming World Cup, but he is widely expected to make a record-breaking sixth appearance at the tournament. Since moving to Miami in 2023, Messi has carefully managed his workload but has still had issues with hamstring problems





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Lionel Messi Inter Miami Muscle Fatigue Hamstring Issues MLB Soccer

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