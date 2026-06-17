Messi Makes History with Hat-Trick in Record Sixth World Cup

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in his record sixth World Cup appearance, equaling the all-time scoring record and leading Argentina to victory.

It was a day for football's biggest names. But even amid so much star quality, Lionel Messi still took top billing. His first World Cup hat-trick, a record-equalling 16th World Cup goal, and another reminder that despite his age, he isn't going away.

As the sun dipped behind the Kansas City skyline, the 38-year-old became the first player in history to feature at six World Cups, beating rival Cristiano Ronaldo by a day. Twenty years ago to the day after his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old at Germany 2006, one of the game's greatest superstars looked as sharp as ever in delivering another spectacular performance. From the opening minutes, Messi signalled his intent.

Racing clear in the fourth minute, he slotted the ball past Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane, only for the offside flag to deny what would have been a fairytale start. Fans erupted as if they had won the World Cup, and journalists exchanged knowing glances. It was merely a delay. Despite a brief moment when his studs caught Aissa Mandi's heel, no action was taken, and Messi continued to torment the Algerian defence.

In the 18th minute, his moment arrived. From 25 yards, he shifted onto his left foot and curled a superb effort towards the top-right corner. Zidane, son of France legend Zinedine, got both hands to it, but the strike had too much power. Kansas City Stadium exploded with noise as Argentina fans celebrated Messi's 14th World Cup goal.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman noted that Messi celebrated like it was his first World Cup goal, saying his ability seems ageless and his finish was superb. Two decades on from his first appearance on this stage, and now in a record 27th World Cup match, Messi continues to defy his age. Throughout the match, he constantly scanned for options and anticipated Argentina's next move, looking fit, fast and threatening. After 60 minutes, he struck again.

A costly error from Zidane allowed the ball to roll into Messi's path, and with typical composure, he placed it into the net to move within one goal of becoming the joint-top scorer in World Cup history. In doing so, he became the oldest player to score two goals in a World Cup match. Since turning 35, Messi has scored 10 World Cup goals, more than Harry Kane, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry have each scored in total.

In the 76th minute, he completed his hat-trick, teed up by substitute Nico Gonzalez. It seemed written in the stars. He drew level at the top of the all-time World Cup finals scoring chart with Germany's Miroslav Klose. With his arms raised, his eyes lifted to the sky, and thousands of Argentina fans cheering his name, he took it in.

Even for Messi, this felt special. He turned to thank the thousands of supporters watching on as the stadium filled with noise. Well beyond the final whistle, thousands of Argentina fans stayed in the stadium to continue the party. Many wore Messi's name on their backs, others showed off tattoos of him.

His name dominated every conversation. For them, he is more than a player. Words like hero, idol and our son were used to describe him. He inspired Argentina to the World Cup four years ago.

Now, who would bet against Messi taking his country all the way again? Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, usually the headline act in this stadium, watched on like everyone else, captivated by Messi's magic. After the match, Messi expressed gratitude to his family, teammates and fans, calling the squad a very united and strong group. He felt good and was lucky to win a tough match, emphasising the importance of starting with a victory.

The atmosphere was electric, and Messi once again proved that he remains the defining figure of his generation, capable of producing moments of brilliance that transcend the sport





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