Mesh Integrates Stellar as Core Settlement Layer to Strengthen Global Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Mesh has partnered with Stellar to enhance its stablecoin-based global payments infrastructure, leveraging Stellar's reliable settlement capabilities. This integration simplifies cross-border transactions for enterprises, reduces reliance on fragmented systems, and positions Stellar as a key player in real-world financial flows. The move comes amid growing stablecoin activity on Stellar, with USDC playing a central role in payments and settlement.

Mesh has integrated the Stellar network as a core settlement layer , strengthening its push into stablecoin-based global payments infrastructure. The move deepens alignment between the two platforms, with Stellar now handling final settlement across parts of the Mesh ecosystem.

Mesh builds out full payments stack Mesh focuses on payment orchestration rather than settlement. It connects exchanges, wallets, and financial platforms into a unified network that routes transactions across systems. By integrating Stellar, Mesh adds a reliable settlement layer to its stack. The platform can now route payments through its network and settle them on Stellar with low fees and near-instant finality.

This setup reduces reliance on fragmented infrastructure. Enterprises can access routing and settlement through a single integration, simplifying cross-border payment flows. Stellar gains traction in stablecoin payments The integration comes as stablecoin activity on Stellar continues to grow. Data from DeFiLlama shows stablecoin market capitalization on the network has climbed above $400 million in recent weeks, marking a steady rise through 2026.

Most of this activity centers on USDC, which plays a key role in payments and settlement use cases. The growth supports Stellar's positioning as a network designed for real-world financial flows rather than speculative trading. With Mesh directing transaction flow into its ecosystem, Stellar could see increased usage as a settlement rail for enterprise payments. Layered infrastructure model takes shape The deal highlights how crypto payments are evolving into layered systems.

In this model: orchestration layers like Mesh manage transaction routing settlement layers like Stellar finalize transactions This separation allows each layer to specialize. It improves efficiency while enabling broader interoperability across networks and jurisdictions. Enterprises benefit from faster settlement, lower costs, and better access to global payment rails. Competition for settlement dominance intensifies The integration also reflects growing competition among blockchain networks targeting cross-border payments.

Networks such as Stellar aim to capture institutional flows by offering predictable fees, strong uptime, and regulatory-friendly infrastructure. As stablecoin adoption expands, platforms that can support real-world financial activity at scale are likely to gain traction. Final Summary Mesh has integrated Stellar as a core settlement layer, expanding its stablecoin payments infrastructure. The move aligns with rising stablecoin activity on Stellar and reinforces its role in cross-border settlement





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Mesh Stellar Stablecoin Global Payments Settlement Layer

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