Jets beat Canucks 6-2 as Dawson Mercer scores first Winnipeg goal

Dawson Mercer scored his first goal for Winnipeg and added an assist as the Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night for their second straight win.

WINNIPEG - Dawson Mercer scored his first goal in a Jets uniform and added an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.

The game was played on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, before 13,312 fans. It was Winnipeg's second straight win and the first of a three-game homestand. Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Mario Ferraro, Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Cole Koepke also scored.

Also read Dawson Mercer Leads Winnipeg Jets Past Vancouver Canucks 6-2

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren replied for Vancouver. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for Winnipeg, which improved to 6-8-3. Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots for Vancouver, which fell to 3-14-1. Iafallo and Koepke scored 14 seconds apart to make it 2-0 by the 4:03 mark of the opening period.

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Mercer Scores First Jets Goal

Ohgren answered at 6:51 to put the Canucks on the board. Mercer made it 3-1 at 14:04 of the first when he converted a pass from Cole Perfetti from behind the net. It was also Mercer's first goal of the season. Mercer's goal started a run of four unanswered goals.

After some nifty stickhandling by Kyle Connor, Pionk pounced on the puck and fired a shot past Merilainen at 6:52 of the second. Almost five minutes later, Scheifele converted a pass from Connor, deflecting the puck in from the side of the net. Rookie Viggio Bjorck also assisted to record his first NHL point. Ferraro made it a five-goal game 11:36 into the third period.

Jets Dominate Canucks on Home Ice

Boeser put a backhand home with 4:51 remaining for Vancouver. The Jets came out firing, scoring two goals 14 seconds apart in the opening minutes. After a lull in the second period, they regained their scoring touch. The Canucks were on their heels early before picking it up in the second period but still surrendered two goals.

Scheifele scored midway through the second period, deflecting the puck in with one hand to give Winnipeg an insurmountable 5-1 lead heading into the final frame. The Canucks had 22 giveaways and just three takeaways, while the Jets had 14 giveaways and eight takeaways. Winnipeg hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Vancouver takes on the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.