Kimi Antonelli Wins F1 Championship at 20, First Italian Since Ascari

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes Formula 1's youngest champion at age 20, ending Italy's 73-year title drought. Max Verstappen wins the Mexico Grand Prix amid red flag delay.

Twenty-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has officially become the youngest champion in the history of Formula One. He secured this historic title on Sunday, with four races remaining in the 2026 season.

Antonelli Claims Historic F1 Championship Title

This achievement marks a monumental shift in the sport's generational hierarchy. Antonelli is the first Italian driver to win the world championship since Alberto Ascari claimed the title in 1953. He established an unassailable lead in the standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix. His margin over competitors was too large to be overturned in the final events.

Also read Antonelli becomes youngest driver to capture F1 championship after third-place finish at Mexico City GP

The Italian driver finished third in the race itself. This position was sufficient to clinch the overall drivers' championship. His teammates and rivals could not match his points total. This victory highlights a rapid transition in F1 dominance.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrated his world champion title after the race. The image of him celebrating captures the significance of the moment. It ends a long drought for Italian motorsport pride. In the race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed victory.

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This was his sixth win in the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Dutch driver demonstrated superior speed and consistency. He navigated the circuit with precision throughout the event. The race encountered significant disruption on lap 46.

Red Flag Halts Race After Bottas Crash

A red flag was deployed due to a serious crash. Valtteri Bottas crashed into the wall at the first corner. He suffered issues with his right-side suspension system. Cadillac reported that Bottas received further medical assessments.

This was done strictly as a precautionary measure. The incident caused a major pause in the competition. The race was halted for several laps following the impact. Bottas managed to get out of his car unaided.

He waved to the fans before leaving the track. His departure highlighted the severity of the initial crash. Medical teams monitored his condition closely on site. At the restart, the order was largely stable.

Verstappen took the lead immediately after the red flag ended. He was followed closely by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver secured third place in the restart. Antonelli came in fourth during the restart phase.

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Lando Norris and George Russell followed behind him. The Red Bull driver did not let the win slip away under pressure. He maintained control until the final flag. George Russell remained Antonelli's closest rival in the championship.

However, his points were insufficient to challenge the title. Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, also trailed significantly. The standings were decided mathematically before the race ended. Sebastian Vettel previously held the record for youngest champion.

New Record Shattered for Youngest Champion

He achieved this at age 23 in 2010. Antonelli broke this record by nearly three years. This sets a new benchmark for young drivers in F1. F1 will now head to Brazil for the next round.

The schedule then moves to Las Vegas for the following weekend. These events are crucial for finalizing the constructor's standings. Teams will battle for second place in the teams' championship. It remains uncertain whether the final two Grands Prix will take place.

The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi face potential cancellation. Regional instability has raised serious security concerns. Organizers are monitoring the situation closely. This championship win represents a major milestone for Mercedes.

It signals the arrival of a new era in Formula One. Young drivers are now dominating the sport at unprecedented ages. The future of F1 appears to be in youthful hands.