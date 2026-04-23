Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology: A Silent Beast or a Quarter-Million-Dollar Toy?

A detailed review of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology, exploring its performance, range, interior, and overall value in challenging Canadian winter conditions. The review questions whether this electric G-Wagon is a revolutionary step forward or a luxurious novelty.

Piloting the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology through the serene, snow-dusted landscapes of Sutton’s Huttopia campgrounds presents a striking contrast. This vehicle, exceeding 3,000 kilograms, is a paradox – a remarkably quiet electric powerhouse housed within the traditionally boxy G-Wagon frame.

While the G-Wagon has long been a symbol of status, with one in three sold last year in Canada being an EQ model, a 500+ kilometer test drive through challenging Quebec weather leaves questions about whether this represents a genuine advancement or a lavish indulgence costing around a quarter of a million dollars. The weekend excursion highlighted logistical challenges. Despite its size, the G580’s battery range felt limited, hovering around 300 kilometers in freezing rain.

This necessitated frequent stops at public charging stations, which proved time-consuming due to the scarcity of 100-kilowatt-hour chargers. However, the battery’s preconditioning capability ensured consistent charging speeds even in cold temperatures. Utilizing a 100-kilowatt-hour charger, the G-Wagon consistently drew over 85 kilowatts, resulting in charge times between 30 minutes and an hour to reach 90% from 10%. The interior blends Mercedes luxury with a rugged aesthetic, reminiscent of a well-appointed Jeep Wrangler.

While the materials are premium, the ergonomics are somewhat compromised. The cabin feels surprisingly intimate considering the vehicle’s exterior dimensions. Packing for a weekend trip required careful organization to accommodate snowboarding gear and essentials within the 1,056-liter space (rear seats up) or 1,990 liters (rear seats folded). This level of space is comparable to larger SUVs like the Rivian R1S or Cadillac Escalade IQ.

Notably, the doors require a firm slam to close, lacking the expected dampened feel of German engineering and sounding somewhat tinny. The G580 boasts an impressive engineering design, featuring a motor for each wheel and software-driven virtual differential locks instead of traditional mechanical lockers. This setup delivers a combined 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque, complemented by a two-speed transmission for low-range crawling.

A notable feature is the G-Turn, allowing the vehicle to rotate 360 degrees on its axis – a visually impressive but largely impractical gimmick. The vehicle’s off-road capabilities were tested on a steep, gravel incline covered in snow. Despite the sophisticated quad-motor system, the G580 struggled to maintain traction, momentarily becoming nearly perpendicular to the road before the traction control system intervened. This experience underscored that even with advanced technology, the G-Class remains subject to the laws of physics.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is priced at $206,000 plus fees and taxes, including a significant luxury tax. It can be considered the electric equivalent of the Hummer in the Canadian market, a brilliant but perhaps overly ambitious engineering feat. It’s a capable and prestigious vehicle, but its practicality in harsh Canadian winters remains debatable, positioning it as a luxurious toy for those with substantial financial resources and a taste for the unique





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Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology Electric Vehicle SUV Review

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