Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Electric G-Class Review: Iconic SUV Goes Electric With Power and Presence

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology brings electric power to the legendary G-Class, preserving its iconic styling and off-road capability while offering instant torque, luxurious interiors, and urban-friendly range. Our test drive reveals an EV that feels like the best G-Class yet, albeit at a premium price and with an uncertain future in a shifting regulatory landscape.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, an iconic SUV known for its boxy, rugged aesthetic, has been electrified. The G 580 with EQ Technology is the official name for the electric G-Class, targeting fans who want to keep the vehicle's swagger while shedding its reputation as a gas-guzzler.

From the outside, it remains unmistakably a G-wagon; Mercedes resisted the trend of sleek, aerodynamic EV designs. The primary visual change is a sealed grille for aerodynamics, though buyers can option the traditional louvered grille. Our test vehicle featured a 'dark blue non-metallic' paint that gave it a low-key but luxurious look.

This was also a MANUFAKTUR model, a bespoke trim level featuring quilted leather, carbon-fiber accents, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system that ranks among the best in any car. The fit, finish, and material quality place Mercedes in the same league as Bentley. Behind the wheel, the electric G may be the best G-Class ever produced.

While AMG loyalists will defend the twin-turbo V8, the EQ powertrain is compelling: four individually controlled electric motors, one per wheel, produce 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque, all instantly available. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. Despite weighing 6,746 pounds, it feels nimble and agile for its size. The main drawback is range.

With a 116-kWh battery and a boxy shape, EPA range is estimated at 239 miles, though real-world driving often yields around 250 miles. However, this is not intended as a road-trip vehicle; most owners will have other cars for long distances. As an urban and suburban daily driver, it excels because EVs are efficient at lower speeds, where the G actually delivers more range than on highways.

When needed, DC fast charging up to 200 kW can take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 32 minutes-adequate speeds with a bit of planning. Pricing is a significant barrier. The G 580 starts at $161,500 and can climb to $183,250 or more as equipped. Even aggressive lease deals approach $2,000 per month, placing it in the upper echelon of the luxury market.

Reports suggest Mercedes is struggling to sell them, so patience might yield a better deal on the used market. In the luxury EV SUV segment, few direct rivals exist. The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a sharper driver's car but lacks the G's iconic presence. The electric Range Rover is not yet available, and while the Rivian R1S offers similar quad-motor performance, it does not match the G's luxury cachet.

Compared to the six-cylinder base G-Class, the electric version is preferable for those who can charge at home or work and are already committed to EVs. It is big yet parkable, supremely comfortable, and a joy to drive. The final concern is longevity. With federal tax credits eliminated and an administration hostile to EVs, the future of the G 580 is uncertain-a shame for what is ultimately a winning, if wildly expensive, execution of an iconic model





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Mercedes G-Class Electric SUV G 580 EQ Technology Luxury EV MANUFAKTUR Quad Motor EV Range Charging Porsche Taycan Comparison

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