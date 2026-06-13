Mental Health Crisis Deepens for Black Women in Canada Amid Systemic Racism

A national survey reveals mental health is the top chronic condition diagnosed among Black women in Canada, with self-harm ideation rates six times the national average, driven by anti-Black racism and dismissive health-care experiences.

A recent nationwide health survey has identified mental health as the most commonly diagnosed chronic condition among Black women in Canada, with 15.8 per cent of respondents reporting a diagnosis.

Even more alarmingly, 27.4 per cent of participants indicated they had experienced thoughts of self-harm, a rate more than six times the national average reported by Statistics Canada in 2021. This data, published by the Black Women's Institute for Health (BWIH), underscores a profound and ongoing mental health crisis within this community. The findings are not merely statistical; they reflect the lived experiences of individuals like Lesley Fraser from Nova Scotia.

After suffering a serious concussion, Fraser fell into a deep depression but felt her symptoms would be dismissed by the mainstream medical system, which often fails to recognize non-physical emergencies. She eventually found life-saving care through the Nova Scotia Sisterhood, a community-based organization, highlighting the critical gap in culturally safe and attentive health services. Clinicians, researchers, and community leaders point to the persistent and compounding effects of anti-Black racism and misogyny as primary drivers of this crisis.

Roberta Timothy, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, explains that the historical trope of the "strong Black woman" continues to shape medical interactions. This stereotype, rooted in colonial justifications for enslavement, frames Black women as inherently resilient and suited for hard labour, leading to the minimization of their pain and mental health struggles.

Consequently, nearly 77 per cent of the nearly 2,000 Black women, girls, and gender non-conforming people surveyed reported feeling "unheard or disbelieved" by health-care providers. This systemic dismissal creates a significant barrier to timely and effective treatment, exacerbating conditions and fostering a sense of isolation. The pressure faced by Black women extends beyond clinical settings into daily life, particularly in workplaces.

Shantel John, a therapist with a heavy caseload and a lengthy waitlist, describes how overlapping stressors-including workplace racism, exposure to violence, grief, and community trauma-contribute to mental health challenges. Her trauma-informed approach addresses how these events impact all facets of a person. Many clients describe being heavily scrutinized at work, facing higher expectations and more discipline than their peers.

In environments where they are often one of the few Black employees, this pressure can lead to burnout and emotional fatigue, especially when they do not feel safe speaking up. The growing demand for culturally competent care, as seen in John's full caseload and 40-person waitlist, demonstrates a clear community need that the mainstream health system is failing to meet.

Addressing this crisis requires both systemic change within health-care institutions to dismantle racist biases and a substantial expansion of accessible, culturally safe mental health services





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Black Women Health Mental Health Crisis Anti-Black Racism Healthcare Disparities Self-Harm Ideation Chronic Conditions Culturally Safe Care

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