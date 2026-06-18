Members of Parliament adjourn until fall after passing 21 government bills

Members of Parliament ended the spring sitting of Parliament on Thursday, adjourning the House of Commons until the fall. The sitting saw the passage of 21 government bills, with two prominent themes being the economy and protecting Canadians from crime.

Members of Parliament ended the spring sitting of Parliament on Thursday, adjourning the House of Commons until the fall. Government House leader Steven MacKinnon hailed the sitting as an achievement, celebrating 21 government bills passing the House of Commons in the 14 weeks it sat so far this year.

The legislation covers a range of subjects, with two prominent themes being the economy and protecting Canadians from crime. Some of the 21 bills were passed earlier in the sitting, while others were pushed through on Thursday by unanimous consent. Not all of them are yet law, as some still require consideration by the Senate, and others are simply awaiting royal assent by Gov. Gen.

Louise Arbour. MacKinnon said the passage of Bill C-22 in the House comes at the end of a spring sitting that delivered a 'very real set of criminal justice reforms.

' The justice bills have been met by a 'wall of conspiracy theory and frankly paranoia' from Conservative MPs, MacKinnon said. Bill C-22, which gives police and spies more power to obtain digital information, now heads to the Senate. Another bill, C-27, amends the Criminal Code giving police more powers to gather a person's private digital information during an investigation. It was also passed at third reading.

This legislation designates April as Arab Heritage Month, noting the first people of Arab origin to arrive in Canada did so in 1882. The bill, which originated in the Senate, has passed third reading in the House and is awaiting royal assent. Ahmed Hussen, the former immigration minister, rose in the House and thanked all MPs for passing the legislation.

The government also passed Bill C-30, which outlined a number of new policies including boosting support for training in the skilled trades and banning crypto ATMs, among other measures. C-30 was adopted at third reading in the House just before 2 p.m. and was sent to the Senate. The final self-government agreement for the Tlegohli Got'ine Government Inc., in the Northwest Territories, was also passed at third reading and has been sent to the Senate.

The government's justice agenda has been met with criticism from the Conservatives, who have dismissed MacKinnon's characterization of the last six months in Parliament. Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said the government has failed on the issue of crime, stating that 'the more our government does on these crime files the less Canadians feel safe.





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