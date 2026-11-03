Melania Trump to bring Russian and Ukrainian representatives to White House Thursday after Oleshky ceasefire

First lady Melania Trump will host Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday after a limited ceasefire she brokered enabled the evacuation of nearly 800 people from Oleshky.

First lady Melania Trump will bring representatives from Russia and Ukraine to the White House on Thursday, her office said Tuesday, following a limited ceasefire she announced last month in the city of Oleshky.

The meeting will mark a rare direct diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which remain actively at war.

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First Lady Arranges White House Meeting

"First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two nations actively at war, together at the White House," the first lady's office said in a statement. The office described the limited ceasefire as an "unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady.

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" Trump is also scheduled to deliver remarks on the limited ceasefire during Thursday's event, according to her office. The engagement represents a notable step into substantive policy work for the first lady. Trump has kept a much lower profile during her husband's second term than in previous years. While she has eschewed some of the more traditional roles of the job, she has engaged behind the scenes in more substantive policy efforts.

She announced on October 23 that she had secured a localized ceasefire to facilitate the humane evacuation of elderly residents from Oleshky. The limited ceasefire began on October 27 and concluded on Sunday, according to her office. Hundreds of people were evacuated from Oleshky and returned to Ukraine during the pause in fighting. Among them was one man who had not seen his wife for 1,711 days.

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

The humanitarian situation in Oleshky had become so dire that some residents were forced to eat grass and weeds without access to medicine, clean water or electricity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said last month. Trump's office said she worked directly with Ukrainian and Russian leadership as the "exclusive intermediary" through channels she had previously established. Those channels were built while she worked to reunite children separated from their families during the war.

In a post on X, Trump said the mission succeeded in delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people. She added that she hoped Oleshky "serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations.

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" The first lady's office said last month that the circumstances in Oleshky came to her attention during a private discussion at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. That conversation helped spur the diplomatic effort that led to the localized ceasefire. CNN previously reported that Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky on a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in October.

International Support and Evacuation

The call took place while the pope was in the hospital recovering from lung cancer surgery, according to the Vatican. The Kremlin said that Putin "supported" the Vatican's intention to help alleviate the conditions in Oleshky. The Vatican's interest added international attention to the crisis before Trump's intervention. The evacuation effort concluded Sunday after the ceasefire expired.

Trump's office has touted the operation as a success, pointing to the delivery of aid and the large-scale evacuation of civilians. Thursday's meeting at the White House will bring the two sides together on American soil for the first time since the ceasefire ended. The first lady's remarks are expected to focus on the humanitarian operation and the path forward. By Kit Maher, CNN