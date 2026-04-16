Megyn Kelly Slams 'Euphoria' Baby Scene, Calls Creator 'Sick'

Megyn Kelly strongly criticizes a Euphoria scene featuring Sydney Sweeney dressed as a baby, labeling it disturbing and accusing creator Sam Levinson of sexualizing children. The article also discusses other controversies surrounding the show and its actresses' experiences.

Media personality Megyn Kelly has sharply criticized a scene from the latest season of the HBO series Euphoria , specifically targeting a moment featuring actress Sydney Sweeney . Kelly expressed her dismay over Sweeney's portrayal in baby attire, complete with pigtails and a pacifier, describing the costume as disturbing and labeling Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as 'sick.

' During a segment on her show, Kelly questioned Sweeney's decision to participate in such a scene, voicing her disbelief that an actress would agree to it. Kelly argued that this instance exemplifies Hollywood's disregard for appropriate boundaries, suggesting that many viewers will find the depiction of child sexualization deeply unsettling. She contrasted this with the way male actors are often treated, noting that male nudity or suggestive scenes are frequently met with awards and praise, while similar portrayals by female actors are judged differently. The context of the scene involved Sweeney's character, Cassie, attempting to persuade her fiancé, Nate, to allow her to post videos online to fund their wedding. Adding to the discourse, the article touches upon a separate controversy involving Sydney Sweeney and a fashion brand, where a playful pun on her appearance led to accusations of promoting eugenics. While Kelly commended Sweeney's initial handling of that unrelated controversy, she disapproved when the actress later directly addressed and distanced herself from the accusations. The text also includes statements from Euphoria actresses Sydney Sweeney and Minka Kelly, who offered their perspectives on working with Levinson. Sweeney stated that she never felt pressured by Levinson to perform nude scenes, explaining that when she expressed reservations about shirtless moments for her character Cassie, Levinson readily agreed to revise them. Similarly, Minka Kelly recounted an instance where she felt uncomfortable with a scene requiring her dress to fall, and Levinson was accommodating, rewriting the scene without hesitation. Critics have also weighed in on the new season of Euphoria. One review described the show as increasingly feeling like the 'misogynistic fantasies of a creepy old man,' and social media users reacted with terms like 'disgusting' and 'disturbing,' viewing the content not as character development but as fetishization. Levinson himself shared a pre-season request from an actress, identified as Cassie, asking him to ensure her character was portrayed as 'crazy,' highlighting the actress's desire to explore desperation and the need for validation as key to the character's brilliance





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'Euphoria' And TV’s Frustrating Hiatus ProblemNjera Perkins is a Culture Reporter at HuffPost, based in Los Angeles. Previously, she worked at People Magazine, POPSUGAR, and Blavity Inc. Njera also has bylines in ELLE, Teen Vogue, BET, R29Unbothered, Women's Health, SELF, Dazed and more. She is a graduate of Temple University. Njera can be reached at njera.perkinshuffpost.com.

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