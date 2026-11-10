Thomas Markle ordered to jail after cutting ankle monitor in child abuse material case

Thomas Markle, 82, was ordered to jail after cutting off his electronic monitoring device while awaiting trial on possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested Friday in Florida after 78 items were seized from California storage units.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was ordered to jail Tuesday after he cut off an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

He had been released on conditions just days after being charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. Markle was arrested Friday morning in Lakeland, Florida, and appeared in federal court in Tampa after authorities learned he had cut off the device at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Also read Judge orders psychiatric exam for Thomas Markle in child sex abuse material case

Prosecutor Details Evidence And Arrest

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. Markle's arrest on Friday followed the seizure of approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area. The items included slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, according to Essayli, a federal prosecutor in California. He was living in a senior care centre at the time of his arrest.

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U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin agreed Tuesday that Markle now must be kept in custody. Authorities have not said where Markle will be held while his case remains in court ahead of a likely transfer to California. In her written order, Griffin noted Markle's housing situation had become untenable, but did not elaborate. Essayli told The Associated Press that he didn't know why the ankle device was cut off.

The judge last week ordered a mental competency exam for Markle and a report by Nov. 20. Markle had a stroke earlier this year when he was living in the Philippines and he had to have his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan's half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines.

Markle Family History And Royal Ties

That discovery led to information about the two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008. Markle's daughter, Meghan, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She is an American citizen and an actor who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits.

She recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to police in London in 2019. Meghan said of the letter, It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

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I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them. Ed White and Safiyah Riddle of The Associated Press contributed to this report. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available.

Support Resources For Victims

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling. The Ending Violence Association of Canada website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7).

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7). Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7).

Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.