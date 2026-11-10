Thomas Markle ordered jailed after cutting ankle monitor in child abuse material case

Thomas Markle, 82, was ordered to jail Tuesday after authorities say he cut off an electronic monitoring device just days after his arrest on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. He had been released on conditions including monitoring and a mental competency exam.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was ordered to jail Tuesday after authorities said he removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

The order came days after he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. He had been released on certain conditions, including electronic monitoring. Markle was arrested and appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, after authorities learned he had cut off the device at 1:45 a.m., said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions, Essayli said.

Also read Thomas Markle cut ankle monitor before arrest, DOJ says

Markle Ordered to Jail

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin agreed Tuesday that Markle must now be kept in custody. Authorities have not said where Markle will be held while his case remains in court ahead of a likely transfer to California. In her written order, Griffin noted that Markle's housing situation had become untenable, but did not elaborate. Essayli told The Associated Press he did not know why the ankle device was cut off.

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Markle's arrest on Friday in Lakeland, Florida, followed the seizure of approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area. The items included slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, said Essayli, a federal prosecutor in California. During his arrest last week, he was taken from a senior care centre in Lakeland by ambulance. The judge last week ordered a mental competency exam for Markle and a report by Nov. 20.

Markle had been living in the Philippines this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S. He was living in a senior care centre at the time of his arrest. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan's half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines.

Storage Units and Family Details

That discovery led to information about two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008. Markle's daughter, Meghan, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She is an American citizen and an actor who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits.

Meghan recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to police in London in 2019. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated, Meghan said of the letter.

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I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.

The website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.