Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, was arrested Friday morning near Tampa by federal agents on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Meghan has said she was deeply distressed by the allegations.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, was arrested Friday morning by federal agents in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.

The people who confirmed his arrest were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Thomas Markle was taken into custody near Tampa. The balance of power has changed. Our responsibility has not.

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Meghans reaction to allegations

From the White House to Capitol Hill, we will keep shining a light on those in power, demanding answers, and reporting the stories that matter. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, said last month that she was deeply distressed by the allegations after they were first made public. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about her father had been sent to London police in 2018.

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Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The arrest has prompted extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan's estrangement from her father. Meghan has said she decided to distance herself from him.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not released further details about the charges or the evidence involved. Thomas Markle has not yet entered a plea, and it was not immediately clear whether he has legal representation. Meghan's comments last month marked the first time she publicly addressed the allegations, which she described as deeply distressing. The letter sent to London police in 2018 contained what she called troubling allegations about her father.

Police probe into past letter

The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed whether they are investigating the letter or its contents. Sources familiar with the matter say the letter was sent by a third party and not by Meghan herself. Thomas Markle has lived in Mexico and California in recent years, and his relationship with his daughter has been strained since before her marriage to Harry. He did not attend the 2018 wedding and has given numerous interviews about their falling out.

Friday's arrest occurred near Tampa, where federal agents took him into custody without incident, according to the people familiar with the matter. No further details about the arrest or the charges were immediately available. The investigation is being handled by federal authorities, and any state charges could follow. Child sexual abuse material charges can carry severe penalties under U.S. law, including lengthy prison sentences.

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Royal family stance on arrest

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and now live in California with their two children. Neither has commented publicly on the arrest beyond Meghan's earlier statement. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the matter, calling it a private family issue. Representatives for Meghan and Harry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is likely to draw continued attention in both the U.S. and the U.K., where the Markle family's tensions have been widely covered for years. Court records and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.