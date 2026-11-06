Thomas Markle Sr. arrested in Florida on child sexual abuse material charges

Federal agents arrested Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material. The arrest follows reports that his son found hundreds of images at his former home in the Philippines.

Federal agents arrested Thomas Markle Sr. on Friday morning in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to The Associated Press. The arrest took place outside Tampa, two people familiar with the matter told the AP.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation. The arrest follows reports by The Sun, a British tabloid, that Meghan Markle's half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. recently found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in boxes at the former home in Cebu City.

Also read Thomas Markle Arrested in Florida on Charges Related to Child Sexual Abuse Material

Markle Jr Reports Images to Police

He was clearing out the property at the time. Markle Jr. told the newspaper that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI. He said he has supported and cared for his father for years, but that stops now. He added that he will not speak to his father again unless called to give evidence against him.

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Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to London police in 2018. She said the letter made troubling and disturbing allegations against her father and that she was given assurances they were being investigated.

Meghan said she hopes it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from her father and her choice not to allow him contact with her children was for one reason: to protect them. Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits, married Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Former Father Inlaw Returns to US

Her father, a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the wedding. That prompted extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan's estrangement from her father. Thomas Markle Sr. was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S. The arrest was first reported by The Associated Press.

Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press contributed to the report. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details about the charges have been released.