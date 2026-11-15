Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025 as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down amid scrutiny

Megaspeed says Alice Huang left the company effective Aug. 30, 2025 and announced an internal investigation, as Singapore and U.S. authorities scrutinize alleged advanced Nvidia chip transfers to Chinese companies and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down.

Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International said Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang left the company last year, effective Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company.

The announcement came as scrutiny intensified over her relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, which sparked U.S. national security concerns. Nvidia announced Thursday that Jensen Huang was stepping down as CEO. Megaspeed, which is under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, also announced an internal investigation led by outside lawyers. The company told The Associated Press that it runs a legitimate and lawful business.

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It said it was aware of media reports containing claims about its business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence. It did not address specific allegations. The company said in an emailed statement that it has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. Regarding Alice Huang, the statement said she left Megaspeed effective Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company.

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Megaspeed added that it does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters. A customer and cloud partner of Nvidia, Megaspeed has faced scrutiny in recent months, including from U.S. authorities, over allegations that it circumvented U.S. export restrictions to route large quantities of advanced chips to Chinese companies. Last December, it said there was no evidence of illicit chip transfers.

Singapore Investigates Megaspeed Ex CEO

Singapore's government said Thursday that it initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in February 2025, including possible false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers. Authorities also investigated Alice Huang, whom the government identified as Megaspeed's then-CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers. Singapore authorities questioned her and withheld her passport last year.

They later concluded there was insufficient evidence that she had committed a crime, despite suspecting she had provided inaccurate information to downplay her role at the company. An earlier New York Times report suggested U.S. officials believed Alice Huang was a Chinese spy recruited to potentially influence Nvidia to make its advanced chips more available to China. Beijing rejected the allegations as unsubstantiated.

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U S Questions Alice Huang Spy Role

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday, however, that the Justice Department had not concluded whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. Asked whether she was a spy, U.S. President Donald Trump said: I don't know if that's been determined yet. The Associated Press has been unable to reach Alice Huang for comment. Megaspeed began as the overseas arm of a Chinese video game developer.

It was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International. It adopted its current name in March 2023, when all its shares were transferred to Huang Le Limited, a British Virgin Islands company. Alice Huang is also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le. By November 2023, she was no longer listed as a Megaspeed director, and all her shares had been transferred to an entity owned by Singaporean businessman Tan Yong Pong, also known as James Tan.

Megaspeed Finances Surge Amid Scrutiny

Despite those public records, short seller Culper Research cited a Megaspeed employee in a report released this May as saying Alice Huang was actually still our boss and remained involved in daily operations. The company's finances have also attracted attention. Singapore corporate records show its total assets rose roughly 90-fold from end-2023 to 2024, reaching almost US$3 billion.

In a separate statement Thursday issued under James Tan's name, Megaspeed said it takes its obligations under U.S. export control laws extremely seriously. The company said it had cooperated with inspections by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security. It said it was ready to cooperate fully with other relevant U.S. authorities.