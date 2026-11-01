Megan Thee Stallion Wears Cirque du Soleil Hottieween Costume in Las Vegas

Megan Thee Stallion wore an elaborate Cirque du Soleil-designed costume for her annual Hottieween celebration in Las Vegas, with a portion of proceeds going to her Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Megan Thee Stallion took her Hottieween celebration to new heights this year with an elaborate costume designed by Cirque du Soleil. The rapper and actress wore an orange, black, and white look that fit the theme Thee Circus is Coming for her annual Halloween event, held this year in Las Vegas.

The costume was a collaboration between Megan and Cirque du Soleil, inspired by several of the circus company's iconic shows. Costume designer Miodrag Mio Guberinic said the goal was to create something whimsical that belongs to Megan Thee Stallion's world. It is a riff off of many Cirque du Soleil shows and the elaborate costumes, taking inspiration from some of the iconic Cirque du Soleil pieces, Guberinic said in an interview.

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Elaborate Costume Construction Details

The elaborate getup took 23 artists more than 700 hours to craft, using over 50 yards of fabric. The design featured a voluminous skirt embellished with jester faces that resembled scary pumpkins, a nod to Megan's past Halloween social media posts. Guberinic said the star has always included pumpkin imagery as part of her past postings on social media celebrating Halloween. It also included a headpiece and layers that allowed her to shed pieces throughout the night.

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The intricacies included an accordion sleeve built from 120 individually patterned pieces. The giant origami pumpkin skirt comprised 12 panels, each nearly six feet tall, using more than 400 square feet of custom-printed, hand-painted material. It was decorated with 13 3D-printed jester embellishments, and more than 50 magnets allowed the skirt to separate into four sections. Megan said working with Cirque du Soleil on this year's Hottieween costume was an amazing experience.

She praised the preparation, creativity, and attention to detail that went into bringing everything to life, calling it the perfect way to set the tone for another unforgettable celebration. Gabriel Dubé-Dupuis, Cirque du Soleil's creative director, said Megan was thrilled by the initial mockup. When he welcomed her in New York City at Mio's studio, she was like a kid she was so excited.

Megan Thee Stallion Design Requests

She screamed when she walked in and started taking pictures and video of herself with it before they even got started. Known for showing off her figure, Megan had one request for the design. She just wanted to be revealed more, Guberinic said, so they opened up the costume to show more skin. She wants to be sexier, so we kind of opened up and showed more of her skin, he said.

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She also wanted something that transformed throughout the night, from an attention-grabbing entrance at the club to something she could wear while partying with guests. Dubé-Dupuis recalled that when she saw the mockup and tested it in New York, she said, I see myself in this. I see myself in this through the night. The Grammy-winning artist has had a big year.

In March, she made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which led to her performing and presenting at this year's Tony Awards. In late October, she headlined the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and last week she released an EP titled Tina Tuesday Freestyles. Megan launched Hottieween in 2019 and has held the event in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and her hometown of Houston.

Past Hottieween Costume Inspirations

Her past costumes have included a talking flower from Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland film, Hellraiser's Pinhead, the anime character Mirko from My Hero Academia, and Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. She has said she has always liked scary movies, horror, and thrillers. If she could figure out how to turn a Freddy Krueger into a Freddy Hoochie, she was gonna do that, she told Jennifer Hudson last year.

She described it as horror, but make it hot girl. A portion of the proceeds from this year's Hottieween goes to Megan Thee Stallion's Pete and Thomas Foundation. The costume was documented in photos, including one of Guberinic and an artisan with the voluminous skirt. The event continues to be a major part of Megan's brand, blending her love of Halloween with high-fashion spectacle.