Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Conclude Relationship and Podcast A Touch More

Sports icons Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are ending their 10-year relationship and their popular podcast, A Touch More, as they embark on new individual ventures. The couple announced the news jointly on their podcast, expressing gratitude for their shared journey and promising continued mutual support.

Renowned athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have announced the dissolution of their decade-long relationship and the cessation of their joint podcast, A Touch More . The pair shared the news with their listeners during the latest episode of their popular program, signaling a significant personal and professional transition for the power couple. Rapinoe, a celebrated figure in women's soccer, known for her pivotal roles in the U.S.

Women's World Cup victories in 2011, 2015, and 2019, expressed that the decision was made collaboratively and with considerable thoughtfulness. She emphasized that while their relationship is evolving, their mutual support and connection remain intact, promising a different but still present dynamic for their audience. Bird, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in women's basketball history, with four WNBA championships and 13 All-Star selections over a distinguished 20-year career, echoed Rapinoe's sentiments. Bird stated that sharing their lives and relationship with their audience through the podcast had been a cherished experience, and it was important for them to be transparent about this new chapter. The decision to conclude A Touch More comes as both athletes pursue individual ventures. Rapinoe is set to launch her own podcast, while Bird is committed to a second season of her existing show, Bird's Eye View. They acknowledged the profound significance of their relationship as a cornerstone of the podcast, both for themselves and their listeners, particularly in their post-retirement phases. Both expressed sadness at closing this shared platform, which had provided a meaningful avenue for connection and self-discovery. To commemorate their time together on A Touch More and to bid farewell to their audience and the podcast's dedicated space, Rapinoe and Bird will host six additional special episodes. These upcoming installments will serve as a final celebration of their shared journey and their appreciation for the community they built





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