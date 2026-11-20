Ontario Premier Doug Ford called his meeting with Stellantis officials challenging but productive, as the automaker remains unwavering on selling the Brampton Assembly plant to Roshel.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his meeting with Stellantis officials was challenging but productive, as the automaker continues to push forward with the sale of its Brampton Assembly plant to Roshel.

The meeting, held on November 20, 2026, was also attended by Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Unifor National President Lana Payne. Ford told reporters after leaving the meeting that the province remains firmly opposed to the sale. We are just going to keep fighting. We were very clear.

Also read Stellantis expected to proceed with Brampton plant sale despite last-ditch meeting with Joly

Ford Urges Maintaining Brampton Production

We do not want that facility to be closed or sold, he said. Ford emphasized the importance of maintaining production at the Brampton facility and protecting jobs in Windsor. We want production there, so we want to focus on Brampton. Want to make sure they maintain the people in Windsor as well, he said.

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Ahead of the meeting, four sources briefed on the confidential talks told CTV News that there was little optimism that the federal government could stop the sale of the Brampton Assembly plant to Roshel. Payne described the discussion as frank. She said while the automaker was unwavering that the sale would close, Stellantis agreed to continue to have dialogue next week. Payne also confirmed that the COO of Stellantis North America will be visiting Canada.

She expressed caution about the path ahead. I still think we have a very big mountain to climb here. I do not want to sugarcoat this. We are up against it, she said.

Stellantis Canada Releases Post-Meeting Statement

Stellantis Canada released a statement after the meeting. The future of our Canadian operations and our employees remained the focus of today second meeting with representatives of the Canadian and Ontario governments and Unifor. We remain committed to continuing constructive discussions, the statement read. Political analyst Lori Turnbull said Ottawa announcing a deal with Ford in Oakville is clearly sending a message ahead of the meeting with Stellantis.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns about the future of the Brampton plant and its workforce. The sale to Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer, has raised alarms among union leaders and politicians who fear job losses and reduced auto production in Ontario. Ford and Payne have both stressed the need for continued dialogue with Stellantis. The automaker has agreed to further talks next week, which will include the visit by the COO of Stellantis North America.

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Despite the challenges, Ford said the meeting was productive and vowed to keep fighting to protect Ontario auto jobs. The province and federal government have faced pressure to intervene, but sources suggest there is limited optimism about stopping the sale. Unifor has been vocal in its opposition to the sale, arguing that it threatens the livelihoods of workers in Brampton and Windsor. Payne said the union will continue to push for a solution that keeps production in Canada.

Stellantis COO Visit Critical for Future Talks

The next steps remain uncertain, but all parties have committed to ongoing discussions. The visit by the Stellantis COO is seen as a critical opportunity to address concerns and explore alternatives to the sale. Ford said his government will continue to stand with workers and their families. We are going to keep fighting for these jobs and for the future of auto manufacturing in Ontario, he said.

The meeting took place as the federal government faces questions about its role in the sale process. Industry Minister Joly has been involved in the talks, but sources indicate that Ottawa has limited tools to block the sale. Stellantis has maintained that the sale is part of a broader strategy to optimize its operations. The company has not provided further details on the timeline or conditions of the sale.

As the discussions continue, workers and community members are anxiously awaiting clarity on the future of the Brampton plant and the thousands of jobs it supports.