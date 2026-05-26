Meet the woman hoping to become first deafblind person to summit Everest and the U of T researcher helping her

Karolina Pakėnaitė, a deafblind woman from the United Kingdom, is training to become the first deafblind person to summit Mount Everest. She is being assisted by Leon Lu, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto Mississauga, who is designing a haptic vest to help guide her through the mountain.

Karolina Pakėnaitė , a deafblind woman from the United Kingdom, is training to become the first deafblind person to summit Mount Everest . She is being assisted by Leon Lu , an assistant professor at the University of Toronto Mississauga, who is designing a haptic vest to help guide her through the mountain.

The vest will allow Everest guides to send remote vibration signals to Pakėnaitė, enabling her to understand and coordinate her movement. This innovative technology is the result of a collaborative effort between Lu, a haptic lab in Germany, a professor in Shanghai, and a local Hamilton fashion designer.

Pakėnaitė, who has already summited other mountains like the Mera Peak in the Himalayas, feels a strong connection to mountaineering and believes that this challenge is an opportunity for her to push beyond her limits. The team is working tirelessly to ensure that Pakėnaitė has the necessary support and technology to achieve her goal. The project is not only a testament to the power of human determination but also a celebration of inclusivity and accessibility in the world of mountaineering.

Pakėnaitė's journey is a reminder that with the right tools and support, individuals with disabilities can achieve remarkable feats and inspire others to do the same. The team's dedication to making this project a reality is a shining example of the impact that can be made when people come together to support a common goal.

As Pakėnaitė prepares to embark on this historic climb, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see her achieve her dream and make history as the first deafblind person to summit Mount Everest





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Karolina Pakėnaitė Mount Everest Deafblind Haptic Vest University Of Toronto Mississauga Leon Lu

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