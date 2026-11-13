Sam Hartman named lead for season 30 of The Bachelor

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will hand out roses on season 30 of The Bachelor, premiering March 21. The NFL player was announced Friday on Good Morning America.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the next lead of The Bachelor. ABC announced Friday that Hartman will hand out roses on the show's 30th season.

The season will premiere March 21. Hartman, 27, is a member of the Commanders practice squad. He has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game. Hartman appeared Friday on Good Morning America.

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The appearance came shortly after the Commanders beat the New York Giants on Thursday night. He joked about the challenge ahead. I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl, he told the hosts. Thirty is going to be pretty tough.

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He said his first reaction to the offer was no way. But a conversation with show host Jesse Palmer changed his mind. Palmer is a former lead on The Bachelor. He was a quarterback for the Giants when he appeared on the show's fifth season.

Several other Bachelor leads also had brief NFL careers. Colton Underwood and Clayton Echard were contestants on The Bachelorette who later became leads of The Bachelor. Underwood was on practice squads while Echard went to a training camp. Mel Owens, the titular Golden Bachelor for Season 2 of the spinoff, was a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams.

Bachelor Franchise Recovery After Troubled Year

Hartman's selection again breaks with the typical formula of casting past contestants as leads. The network tried that last year when it selected Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul for The Bachelorette. That experiment ended with the season being scrubbed entirely in March amid domestic abuse allegations. No show in the Bachelor universe has aired since summer 2025's Bachelor in Paradise.

It is a remarkable hiatus for a franchise that has been a near-constant in reality TV since 2002. Hartman is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native. He played college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He said he was nervous about the role.

He told the Good Morning America hosts his criteria for a would-be fiancee included someone he could chase. He described it as chase in the way they have a drive for something that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them. He also cited compassion and some type of caregiving, noting his family history in the medical field. They gotta be ready to bring their competitive spirit, he said.

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The announcement comes after a troubled year for The Bachelor franchise. The show is going back to a familiar well: the NFL. Hartman is currently on the Commanders practice squad. A photo from Sept. 27, 2026, shows him looking on before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks in Landover, Md.

Hartman Brings Fresh Face to Thirty Season

He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game. The 30th season will mark another attempt to refresh the long-running series. Hartman's college career included stops at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He is 27 years old.

The show's host, Jesse Palmer, also played in the NFL. Palmer was a quarterback for the Giants. His own season as The Bachelor came after his playing days. The pattern of NFL players joining the show is not new, but Hartman is the first active practice squad quarterback to take the lead role.

The premiere date of March 21 was announced in a network statement. The show will air on ABC. Hartman's appearance on Good Morning America was his first public comment since the news broke. He expressed both nervousness and humor about the upcoming experience.

Significant Return for Bachelor Series This March

The franchise has not aired a new season since Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2025. That makes the upcoming season a significant return for the series. Andrew Gillis and Mallika Sen of The Associated Press contributed to this report.