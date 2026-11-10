Taffy the horse to recreate Grey Cup hotel tradition in Calgary

Taffy, a 12-year-old leopard Appaloosa, will become Tuffy for the 113th Grey Cup and walk through a Calgary hotel, continuing a tradition started in 1948. The Grey Cup Festival runs this week, with the championship game Sunday between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes.

Calgary is preparing to host its sixth Grey Cup, and excitement is building across the city, especially for one 91-year-old football fan. The Grey Cup Festival kicks off Tuesday, culminating in Sunday's championship game between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

Taffy, a 12-year-old leopard Appaloosa, will become Tuffy to continue a decades-old tradition. On Thursday, the off-white horse with brown speckles is set to trot into the Homewood Suites hotel in Calgary, led by bagpipers and drummers. The horse will be ridden by Steve Sommerfeld, chair of the Calgary Grey Cup Committee, who will check in with the receptionist. After getting a complimentary basket of food, it's off to the hotel bar for an order of water.

Also read Taffy the Appaloosa Prepares to Become Tuffy for CFL Grey Cup Tradition

Decades-Old Grey Cup Tradition

For nearly 80 years, some version of Tuffy has recreated the iconic moment when a Stampeders fan rode a horse into the lobby of Toronto's Royal York Hotel in 1948. What began as a little horsin' around became a decades-old tradition filled by likely as many different horses as years the custom has lived on. Taffy has braved imitation gunfire, smoke and flames as a cast horse for actors with John Scott Productions.

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He has appeared in TV shows such as Billy the Kid and the Magnificent Seven, and was ridden by Jhane Myers in the Emmy Award-winning movie Prey.

Horse Has Right Disposition

"He's just got the right disposition, the right mind to be around people, music, noise," said John Scott, standing on his ranch near Longview, Alta. , just beyond the doors of the stable where Taffy was saddled. The ranch sits on the edge of expansive plains that roll into the Rocky Mountains. Scott, 80, wears a black rancher hat and speaks with the gruff voice of a cowboy.

He has spent more than a half-century in the film business, working on movies including The Revenant and The Lord of the Rings, as a stunt man and animal co-ordinator.

"I provide the animals in front of the camera, anything from a butterfly to an elephant," Scott said. "That's just basically what my job is, is making sure an animal works in front of the camera. " His company has more than 100 horses with different talents. Walking through the hotel lobby with the horse could be a walk in the park, but Scott notes you can never account for the unexpected.

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At the Calgary Stampede, he remembers a little girl let a balloon slip and it floated under a horse's belly. An inopportune pop could have spooked the horse, but the balloon floated onward intact. To prepare, Tuffy will wear something to help him walk across slippery hotel floors, like rubber shoes. Insurance has been put in place for the large animal's promenade just in case.

Preparing Tuffy For Spectacle

They also expose the horse to loud sounds and music ahead of time. Sommerfeld said Tuffy, or Tuffy Nuff as he's officially known to the Calgary Grey Cup Committee, will be a spectacle to hotel guests who don't understand what's going on and a scheduled smile for children who have come to see him.

"I think it's awesome; and being a born and raised Calgarian, I'm just loving it," Sommerfeld said. Whether the horse will register under Taffy or Tuffy is anyone's guess.

"All in all, I think he's going enjoy it as much as we do," Scott said. The tradition continues as Calgary hosts its sixth Grey Cup, with the festival starting Tuesday and the final on Sunday.