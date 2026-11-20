Medicine Hat Public Library invites the public to Books on Trial on November 26 to demonstrate how staff review materials under Bill 28.

Medicine Hat Public Library will host a public transparency event titled Books on Trial on November 26 to demonstrate how staff review and vet materials under the new Bill 28 legislation. Chief Librarian Ken Feser stated that the initiative provides residents a direct opportunity to observe the rigorous processes librarians use to determine whether specific books remain in open collection or face restriction. This move aims to clarify the implementation of the updated Libraries Act and address community concerns regarding censorship and intellectual freedom.

Understanding Bill 28 Implementation

The Medicine Hat Public Library initiative directly addresses the provincial legislative changes that require stricter oversight of library collections. Bill 28 updates the Libraries Act, mandating new procedures for how libraries handle materials deemed potentially controversial or restricted. Chief Librarian Ken Feser explained that the event serves as a mechanism to make these government-imposed rules visible to the public. The library seeks to answer questions about how these new provincial rules impact the specific materials currently housed in the Medicine Hat Public Library collection.

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Panelists and Event Structure Details

Leading the discussion will be a dedicated panel featuring senior library staff to provide expert context on selection criteria. Ken Feser will be joined by Keith McLean, the head of adult services, and Daniel Morrison, the youth and community librarian. The session will be emceed by two members of the library board to ensure structured dialogue. Feser noted that the panel will explicitly discuss why libraries purchase books with controversial content and how they balance community needs with legal requirements.

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Transparency and Community Standards

The Medicine Hat Public Library emphasizes that this event is designed to show the real-world application of book selection policies in a live setting. The organizers want to highlight the tension between protecting children and maintaining intellectual freedom for adult patrons. Residents are encouraged to ask questions about how the library navigates community standards while adhering to the new legislative framework. The event aims to foster an open dialogue about the specific mechanisms used to vet materials for public access.

Logistics and Donation Requirements

The Books on Trial event is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on November 26 in the Library Theatre at the Medicine Hat Public Library. Because the Alberta government is not providing funding to aid in the implementation of these new restrictions, the library will collect donations during the program. Anna Smith, a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Medicine Hat News, documented the announcement. The event is open to all residents who wish to understand the impact of Bill 28 on local library resources.