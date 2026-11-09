Medicine Hat Police Arrest Two in $300000 Copper Theft Ring

RCMP and Medicine Hat Police arrest Jordon Street and Shane Yanke following a $300000 copper wire theft. Authorities detail seizures of stolen metals, drugs, and firearms from a Redcliff home.

Law enforcement officers in southeast Alberta have dismantled a criminal operation responsible for substantial industrial thefts. On Monday, January 22, 2024, authorities confirmed the arrest and charging of two men connected to a significant break-and-enter and copper wire theft. The incident occurred on November 4 at an industrial property located in the Box Springs area of Medicine Hat.

Copper Theft Mechanism And Financial Loss

The Medicine Hat Police Service described the November 4 event as a targeted theft of large quantities of copper wire and copper components found inside industrial equipment. The removal of these critical materials caused substantial disruption to business operations at the facility. Police reported that the estimated loss and damage resulting from this specific incident exceeded $300,000.

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This high-value theft is part of a continuing trend of copper thefts affecting the region. Investigators, with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, traced the stolen materials to a residence in Redcliff, Alberta. On November 5, officers executed a search warrant at this location. During the operation, they seized suspected stolen copper and equipment consistent with wire theft, stripping, and processing activities.

Arrests And Seized Contraband

The search warrant yielded additional contraband beyond the industrial materials. Officers seized a small quantity of fentanyl, a prohibited firearm, and ammunition from the Redcliff home. These seizures contributed to the complex charges filed against the two suspects, who have since been taken into custody. Jordon Street, age 40, and Shane Yanke, age 50, were identified as the primary suspects in the operation.

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Jordon Street faces a series of firearms and compliance charges. These include unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm, knowing possession of a prohibited firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition. Additionally, Street is charged with failing to comply with a release order three times and failing to comply with a probation order twice.

Shane Yanke is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. Yanke also faces a charge for failing to comply with a release order. Both individuals remain in custody while the legal process moves forward. Street is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, while Yanke is slated for a court appearance on December 1.

Broader Impact On Local Infrastructure

The November incident is linked to other investigations conducted by police in Medicine Hat last month. On October 20, police responded to another break-in at an industrial facility in the city. In that case, suspects gained access by cutting through fences. They stole copper-containing cable and related equipment valued between $2,000 and $3,000.

Following the October 20 incident, police arrested and charged two individuals after executing a search warrant at a home. Police noted that this investigation was connected to another October case involving the alleged stealing of copper wire and selling it to recycling facilities for profit. In that separate investigation, police also arrested and charged two individuals after finding approximately $5,200 worth of copper at a home.

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Authorities have emphasized that these thefts continue to have a significant impact on local businesses and critical infrastructure. The Medicine Hat Police Service urges anyone with information about copper thefts or suspicious activity involving industrial materials to contact them. Residents can call 403-529-8488 or submit anonymous tips through the Medicine Hat Police Service app.