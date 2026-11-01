Medical Schools Rebrand DEI Amid Trump 2025 Scrutiny

CriticalRace.org report reveals US medical schools are rebranding DEI departments under Trump 2025. Programming remains unchanged despite new terminology like belonging.

A new report by CriticalRace.org reveals that medical schools across the United States are actively rebranding their diversity, equity, and inclusion departments. This shift occurs as the Trump administration increases scrutiny of such programs in higher education and medicine. The analysis indicates that while department names have changed, the underlying programming remains largely unaffected by these administrative adjustments.

Medical Schools Resistant to Change

William Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School and founder of the Equal Protection Project, stated that medical schools are particularly resistant to abandoning these initiatives. He described the institutions as clinging to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts like survivors on a shipwreck, hoping for a political rescue. Jacobson emphasized that the rebranding is not meaningful because the core content and examples have not been altered.

Also read Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly broke up in late 2025, but still 'committed to their business partnerships'

Rebranding Strategies and New Terminology

The report identified six specific medical schools that have undergone this transition. These institutions often adopted terms such as belonging, engagement, and excellence in the new titles of their departments. Jacobson noted that these terms serve as euphemisms for critical race theory and race discrimination. The report argues that this linguistic shift is a superficial response to political pressure rather than a substantive policy change.

Institutions Profiled in the Analysis

The schools examined in the report include Drexel University College of Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, and the University of Nevada-Reno School of Medicine. Each institution has taken distinct steps to rename or restructure its offices while maintaining previous activities.

Advertisement

Specific Responses from Leading Institutions

Drexel University College of Medicine announced that its new Office of Community Health and Inclusive Excellence incorporates the functions of its former diversity office. The university stated this move strengthens resources to address inclusivity. The office continues to support events such as Diversity Week and the Diversity in Medicine Research Symposium. Similarly, the Zucker School of Medicine rebranded its department as the Office of Engagement and Excellence.

The Zucker School maintains a list of featured events including student-led Safe and Brave Spaces and Diversity Night. Terry Coniglio, a spokesperson for Hofstra University, responded to inquiries by affirming that the school supports all students while adhering to institutional values and applicable law. Meanwhile, the University of Nevada-Reno moved its programs to the Multicultural Center. The university noted that the dean's staff now includes an associate dean for inclusive excellence but no longer has a named office.

Political Context and Future Outlook

This rebranding effort follows President Donald Trump returning to office in 2025. Upon his return, he signed several executive orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion from various aspects of American life. Despite these directives, Jacobson argues that academia is not ready to let go of these programs. He characterized diversity, equity, and inclusion as a religion on campuses that many resist abandoning.

Jacobson believes that many in the academic community are biding their time until Democrats return to power. The hope is that a political shift will restore these programs and funding structures. CriticalRace.org has compiled databases covering over seven hundred institutions, including five hundred colleges and universities, fifty elite private K-12 schools, and all one hundred fifty-six domestic medical schools. This extensive data collection allows for ongoing analysis of how these institutions adapt to changing political landscapes.

Advertisement

The report highlights a disconnect between political mandates and institutional practices. While the Trump administration pushes for elimination, medical schools continue to implement similar programming under different names. This suggests that the underlying ideological frameworks remain intact despite external pressures. The situation reflects a broader tension between government policy and academic autonomy in the United States.