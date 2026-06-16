Media Scrutiny Over Potential DOJ Investigation Into Governor Newsom

CNN correspondent Manu Raju's attempt to question Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about a reported investigation into California Governor Gavin Newsom highlights concerns about political targeting and DOJ conduct.

A heated exchange occurred during a meeting between Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley , with CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju attempting to question Blanche about potential investigations into California Governor Gavin Newsom .

The encounter took place ahead of Blanche's confirmation hearing for the permanent Attorney General position. Raju, alongside other reporters, sought clarity amid reports that the Department of Justice was probing individuals close to Newsom, including his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, over possible tax-related crimes.

While Newsom had alleged that former President Donald Trump was targeting him due to his potential presidential run, CNN's Kaitlan Collins cited a source disputing that claim, stating that the investigation originated in the Eastern District of California without involvement from DOJ leadership appointed by Trump. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between media, political figures, and the Justice Department regarding accountability and the appearance of politically motivated prosecutions, reminiscent of previous cases involving New York Attorney General Letitia James and other critics.

The narrative also reflects broader debates about executive power, dissent, and the role of the DOJ in a polarized climate, where questions about selective enforcement and the weaponization of the legal system remain central. As the confirmation process for the next Attorney General unfolds, these issues are likely to dominate the discourse, with journalists continuing to press for transparency amid claims of overreach and retaliation





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DOJ Investigation Gavin Newsom Todd Blanche Manu Raju Chuck Grassley Justice Department Political Targeting

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