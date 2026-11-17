International health officials have confirmed that the United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status following widespread outbreaks. The announcement marks a major setback for a region that had eliminated the virus in 2016.

The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have all lost their measles elimination status, international health officials confirmed Tuesday, in a sharp reversal for a region that had declared itself free of the virus just years earlier.

United States Mexico and Bolivia Lose Measles Elimination Status

The Pan American Health Organization made the declaration, which is largely symbolic but carries significant weight for public health. It marks the first time the entire North American region faces the task of earning back a designation once considered a historic achievement. The U.S. and Mexico join Canada, which lost its measles-free designation last year for the first time since 1998.

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Brazil and the United Kingdom are among countries that previously lost and later regained their status, but the U.K. lost it a second time this year. Measles is considered eliminated in a country when the virus is not spreading locally among residents. The designation hinges on whether a single chain of transmission has spread uninterrupted for at least 12 months.

Measles Outbreaks Spread Among Unvaccinated Communities

In the United States, the virus has spread largely among the unvaccinated and has found footholds in communities across the country. All but three states have reported a confirmed measles case this year. Major outbreaks have occurred in Texas, Utah, South Carolina and Pennsylvania. Many of the earliest cases started in close-knit Mennonite communities and have since spread to areas with low vaccination rates.

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The last two years have been the worst in a generation in the U.S., with more than 7,000 cases and 11 deaths. Nearly all of those infected were either unvaccinated or did not report their vaccination status, and more than 10 percent of those infected required hospitalization. Ten measles-associated deaths have been reported in the U.S. this year alone, a toll higher than any year in more than three decades.

Health officials have not released detailed information on each death, but at least five of the dead were children. Measles is one of the most infectious diseases known to medicine and typically begins with a high fever followed by a telltale rash that starts on the face and neck. Most people recover, but it remains one of the leading causes of death among young children, according to the World Health Organization.

Serious complications, including blindness and swelling of the brain, are more common in young children and adults over age 30. Vaccination rates have been falling against a number of diseases in the U.S. and globally. Measles vaccines have safely stopped the virus spread in the U.S. for 30 years, and experts say a community vaccination rate of 95 percent is needed to prevent outbreaks.

Federal Response and Political Debate Over Vaccination

As one of the most infectious diseases, measles was seen as likely to be one of the first vaccine-preventable diseases to re-emerge when vaccinations falter. It can be the canary in the coal mine to other things, said Dr. Susan Kansagra, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Sen.

Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, called the development a humiliating determination and described it as the tragic yet predictable result of an ongoing campaign by grifters, quacks and charlatans to put their own greed and self-worth ahead of the health and safety of children. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has no formal medical training, was a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement before President Donald Trump appointed him.

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Kennedy and other federal leaders have argued that vaccination rates were waning for years before Trump took office a second time, that measles is not an American phenomenon, and that the U.S. government is handling the outbreak appropriately. It is true that other countries are struggling with measles, and some also have lost elimination status. But some experts say the outcome in the U.S. was not inevitable. The government has taken some steps.

In August and September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded 100 million dollars in two tranches to support state and local measles-response work. Kennedy and CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz have made statements that vaccination is the best way to prevent measles from spreading. It was not a lot of money, frankly, said Chrissie Juliano, executive director of the Big Cities Health Coalition, which represents three dozen of the largest U.S. city health departments.

Experts say the moment demands a louder federal voice and a bigger push for vaccinations than Kennedy and Schwartz are providing. Some noted that neither Kennedy nor the CDC has scheduled a news conference for this week to address how they plan to try to regain measles-elimination status.

When the people at the front of the room are not speaking loudly and frequently in support of vaccination, the program starts to falter, and that is what we are seeing in the U.S., said Noel Brewer, a University of North Carolina public health professor who chairs a committee that presented an analysis of U.S. measles data to PAHO last week. The federal government has had such a ho-hum response, he said.

History of Measles Elimination in the Americas

How many kids have to die before they start getting concerned? At what point is this relic of the past, stealing children from us, going to create outrage and action from the federal government? In 2016, the Americas became the first region in the world to be free of measles. Before the U.S. eliminated measles in 2000, public health officials usually logged fewer than 200 cases a year, most of them tied to international travel.

Health officials estimate the measles vaccine has prevented millions of deaths worldwide. Now the entirety of North America faces the task of earning back the designation, a process that has been achieved by some countries but remains a significant challenge.